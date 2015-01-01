पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आखिरकार कब सुरक्षित रहेगा शहर:पुलिस की रात्रि गश्ती की हो रही खानापूर्ति, कुछ ही जगहों पर दिखी पुलिस गश्ती, रोको-टोको और पूछो की परंपरा हुई खत्म

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑफिसर कॉलोनी की सुरक्षा नजर आई टंच, शहर में नहीं दिखा पैदल गश्ती दल

पुलिस गश्ती असरदार करने के एसडीपीओ के कड़े आदेश के बीच पांच दिनों बाद भी शहर में पुलिस गश्ती असरदार नजर नहीं आई। अधिकारियों ने तो आदेश यह भी दिया कि गश्ती करने वाले रोको-टोको और पूछो की परम्परा शुरू कर उसका नाम और पता के बीच अन्य जानाकरी लेंगे। इसके साथ ही पुलिस गश्ती दल को रजिस्टर भी उपलब्ध कराने की बात एसडीपीओ अनोज कुमार ने कहा था। पुलिस गश्ती महज खनापूरी ही नजर आया। वैसे कई सड़क पर कोई पुलिस गश्ती नहीं दिखी।

हां यह जरूर दिखा के अधिकारियों की सुरक्षा का विशेष ध्यान रखा गया था। गुरुवार की रात 9 किलो मीटर में फैले शहर की गश्ती व्यवस्था मनमुताबिक ही दिखी। रात 11:00 गश्ती का जायजा लेने निकले दैनिक भास्कर की टीम को सड़कों पर गश्ती नजर नहीं आया। वहीं, 11:57 पर शहर के इंट्री प्वाइंट पंडासराय में एक पीटीसी सिपाही सड़क किनारे खड़े नजर आए जबकि उनके साथ तैनात वृद्ध होमागार्ड सिपाही सड़क से अलग दूर पर कुर्सी पर बैठे दिखे।

वहीं, 12:06 बजे अधिकारियों की सुरक्षा के लिए उनके कॉलोनी की व्यवस्था टंच रखने को लेकर दो पुलिस जवान कमिश्नर के गेट के आगे गली में टहलते नजर आए। उधर मुजफ्फरपुर से शहर में इंट्री के प्वाइंट दिल्ली मोड़ पर 12:38 बजे तीन पुलिस जवान कुर्सी के पास खड़े नजर आए। उधर रहमंज चौक 12: 45 बजे बहादुरपुर, विश्वविद्यालय, नगर आदि थानाध्यक्षों की गाड़िया रेड में जाते नजर आई। वहीं, रात 01:00 बजे से 02:00 बजे तक दरभंगा टावर और गुदरी बाजार में नाका की कोई गश्ती नजर नहीं आई।

