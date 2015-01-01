पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुलूस:मंदिर में मत्था टेकने के बाद निकाला गया जुलूस

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
जीते हुए प्रत्याशी व निर्वाचित हुए विधायकों ने पहले मंदिरों में जाकर टेका मत्था और फिर निकले जुलूस के साथ सड़क पर। मंगलवार को बाजार समिति में मतगणना पूरी होने पर बेनीपुर के विधायक विनय कुमार चौधरी श्यामा माई मंदिर पहुंचे और यहां पूजा-अर्चना कर अपने गांव हायाघाट के विशनपुर गांव के लिए रवाना हुए। इस बीच रास्ते में उनके समर्थकों जुलूस निकला कर विजय का पताखा लहराया। वहीं, संजय सरावगी के समर्थकों का हुजूम दोपहर बाद से ही दिल्ली मोड़ पर झंडा-पोस्टर लिए भगवा रंग में रंगे रहे। विधायक सरावगी के निकलते ही उनके साथ जुलूस की तरह मंदिर गए और कादिराबाद होते हुए जुलूस शहर की ओर निकला।

