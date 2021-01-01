पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रियों का समय काटना हो रहा मुश्किल:घने कोहरे के बीच देर रात से सुबह तक शहर में थमने लगी वाहनों की रफ्तार, यात्रियों का समय काटना हो रहा मुश्किल

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
सोमवार की देर रात बीतने के साथ ही कुहासे और धने होते चला। कड़ाके की ठंड जारी रहने के बीच हाड़ कपाने वाली ठंड से लोग खासकर बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन व अस्पताल में रहे लोगों को रात गुजारना मुश्किल सा हो गया है। सुबह जहां घने कोहरे के साथ हुआ। वहीं, पूरे दिन धुंध व पछुआ हवा के साथ हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड से लोग बेहाल रहे। शाम ढलने के साथ ठंड व पछुआ हवा और फिर देर रात होते ही धने कुहासे शुरू होते ही शहर सिमट जाता है। शुरुआत से ही घने कुहासे को लेकर वाहनों के आवागमन पर विराम सा लगने लगा। बीते शाम को सबसे सर्द शाम के साथ रात में तब्दील होने की चर्चा हर जुबान पर रही। गांव से लेकर शहरों तक गरीब व मजदूर वर्ग के लोग भी अलाव के सहारे दिन-देर शाम सहित देर रात काटे। वहीं, धुंध व कोहरे के कारण सड़कों पर वाहनों के परिचालन में भी बाधा आई। चालक किसी तरह जान जोखिम में डाल कर सफर करते नजर आए।

ठंड के बीच शीत लहर ने कर रखा है बेहाल
मालूम हो कि ठंड के कारण शहर से लेकर गांव तक लोग-बाग कनकनी भरी ठंड से ठिठुरते नजर आए। इस बीच चौक-चौराहा हो गया या घर बार सभी जगह किसी तरह रात कट रहा है। इस क्रम में पछुआ हवा के झोंकों ने लोगों को शीत लहर का एहसास कराया। वहीं, शाम होते ही लोग घरों में दुबकने पर मजबूर हो गए। जबकि सुबह में सड़कें वीरान थी, तो मजदूर व किसान भी ठंड देख अलाव की शरण ले लिए। सबसे बेहाल गरीब तबके के लोग दिखे।

जो इस ठंड से लड़ाई लड़ने को लेकर फटे पुराने गर्म कपड़ों में लिपट कर अलाव के लिए लकड़ी चुनते व उसे जलाते देखे गए। जबकि आवश्यक कार्य वश घरों से बाहर निकले लोग भी चाय की दुकानों पर गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे रह कर चाय पीते हुए ठंड से बचाव करते देखे गए। शहर के एंट्री प्वाइंट लहेरियासराय लोहिया चौक का नजारा ही अलग दिखा। रात 12:05 बजे सिर्फ तीन रिक्शे वाले नजर आए। वह भी यात्रियों के इंतजार में फटे पतले कंबल के सहारे। इनकी स्थिति देख गरीबी की हात पर सोचने को मजबूर हुए।

