एमएलसी चुनाव की मतगणना आज:दरभंगा स्नातक के 16 व शिक्षक के 13 प्रत्याशी हैं मतगणना प्रेक्षक नियुक्त

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
दरभंगा स्नातक एवं शिक्षक निर्वाचन के लिए सीएम आर्ट कॉलेज केंद्र पर गुरुवार की सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू हो जाएगी। जिला प्रशासन ने इसकी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। वहीं दरभंगा स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए दीपक कुमार सिंह को सामान्य प्रेक्षक बनाया गया है, जिनका मोबाइल नंबर- 8092219688 है। लाइजनिंग (संपर्क) पदाधिकारी संजीव कुमार बनाए गए हैं, जिनका मोबाइल नम्बर- 9162448940 है। वहीं दरभंगा शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए संजीव हंस को सामान्य प्रेक्षक बनाया गया है, जिनका मोबाइल नंबर- 8092219697 है और लाइजनिंग पदाधिकारी अरविन्द कुमार का मोबाइल नम्बर- 9304224708 जारी किया गया है। मालूम हो कि विधान परिषद दरभंगा स्नातक निर्वाचन एवं शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए मतगणना केन्द्र सीएम आर्ट कॉलेज, किलाघाट, दरभंगा को बनाया गया है। इस बार मतगणना केंद्र पर कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन के तहत सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूर्णतया अनुपालन कराया जा रहा है। सभी को मास्क लगाकर आना है।

