पैक्स चुनाव:सिंहवाड़ा में 98, केवटी में 121, सदर प्रखंड में 72 और हायाघाट में 9 लोगों किया नामांकन

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • पैक्स चुनाव 15 फरवरी को, 228159 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का करेंगे प्रयोग

जिले के 143 पैक्स अध्यक्षों समेत विभिन्न पदों के लिए का चुनाव 15 फरवरी को की जाएगी। अलीनगर 3, बेनीपुर 13, बिरौल 9, गौराबौराम 2, घनश्यामपुर 6, किरतपुर 4, सदर 13, बहादुरपुर 15, हनुमाननगर 4, बहेड़ी 8, मनीगाछी 13, कुशेश्वरस्थान 5, सिंहवाड़ा 9, हायाघाट 9, केवटी 20 व जाले के 10 पैक्स अध्यक्ष समेत विभिन्न पदों के लिए 571 मतदान केंद्रों पर की जाएगी। इसके लिए 2 लाख 28 हजार 159 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। सिंहवाड़ा प्रखंड के 9 पैक्सों के होने वाले चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को नामांकन संपन्न हो गया। अंतिम दिन तक 98 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए गए। अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर कुल 19, सामान्य सदस्य पद पर 37, पिछड़ा वर्ग सदस्य पद के लिए 10, अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग से 15 एवं एससी एसटी वर्ग के लिए 17 सहित कुल 98 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए गए हैं। वहीं कुल नौ पैक्सों के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दो महिला अभ्यर्थी सहित कुल 19 उम्मीदवारों द्वारा पर्चा भरा गया है। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच का काम बुधवार व गुरुवार को की जाएगी। हायाघाट प्रखंड में 9 पंचायत में पैक्स चुनाव होने हैं। करीब 17 अध्यक्ष एवं 69 सदस्य पद के लोगों ने अपना आवेदन देकर सीट के लिए दावेदारी पेश किया।

सिरनिया पूर्वी रुस्तमपुर पंचायत के 1 अध्यक्ष एवं 8 सदस्य पद के लिए आवेदन किया। वही सिरनिया पश्चिमी विलासपुर पंचायत के 1 अध्यक्ष एवं 8 सदस्य पद के लिए, मल्हीपट्टी उत्तरी पंचायत में अध्यक्ष 1 एवं सदस्य पद के लिए 6, घोषरामा पंचायत में कुल 17 सदस्य एवं 3 अध्यक्षय पद के लिए, रसूलपुर पंचायत में करीब 6 अध्यक्ष एवं 7 सदस्य पद के लिए, पौराम पंचायत में 2 अध्यक्ष एवं 7 सदस्य पद के लिए, आनंदपुर सहोरा पंचायत में 1 अध्यक्ष एवं 7 सदस्य, मिर्जापुर पंचायत में 1 अध्यक्ष एवं 7 सदस्य पद के लिए नामांकन कराए।

केवटी में पैक्स चुनाव के लिए 121 नामांकन हुआ
केवटी| पैक्स अध्यक्ष पद के लिए पैगम्बरपुर पंचायत से सियाराम यादव, कोयलास्थान से उपेंद्र यादव, बरिऔल से मोहन मिश्र, नयागांव पश्चिमी से भोगेन्द्र यादव, लदारी से राहुल कुमार, विजय कुमार यादव, बनसारा से लक्ष्मी राम, नारायणजी झा, छतवन से दिनेश प्रसाद सिंह, रजौड़ा से अब्दुल अल्लाम, राम प्रकाश पासवान, करजापट्टी से अनिल कुमार, कोठिया से बैद्यनाथ महतो, सरजापुर से रविंद्र कुमार राय, अशोक साह, लक्ष्मी नारायण यादव, नयागांव पूर्वी से दिलीप कुमार मिश्र, माधोपट्टी से अविनाश कुमार, रामयतन यादव कुल 20 लोगों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। इसके अलावा विभिन्न पंचायतों के कुल 101 लोगों ने सदस्य पद के लिए नामांकन कराए।

सदर प्रखंड में 72 लोगों ने कराया नामांकन
दरभंगा सदर| प्रखंड में पैक्स नामांकन के अंतिम दिन 72 प्रत्याशी ने पर्चा दाखिल किया। अध्यक्ष पदों पर के लिए 18 पुरुष और 2 महिलाओ पर्चा दाखिल किया। वहीं सदस्य पद के लिए विभिन्न पैक्स से कुल 52 प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन कराया। कुशेश्वरस्थान में पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 15 लोगों ने पर्चे दाखिल किया। निर्वाची पदाधिकारी बीडीओ रत्नेश्वर कुमार ने बताया कि बड़गांव पंचायत में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नशिब लाल महतो, रंजन कुमार सिंह, रौशन कुमार राय, सुजीत कुमार राय तथा राम नारायण सिंह ने पर्चे दाखिल किया।

