कार्यक्रम:जो 9वीं पास भी नहीं कर सके वो लाेगाें काे शिक्षित क्या करेंगे : सुशील मोदी

कमतौल4 घंटे पहले
कमतौल में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी, मौजूद प्रत्याशी जीवेश कुमार व अन्य।
  • कमताैल में उपमुख्यमंत्री ने किया चुनावी सभा को संबोधित

उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार वासियों को 35 हजार करोड़ रुपए का अनाज गरीबों को दिया। गांव-गांव में बिजली पहुंचाई गई। सभी घरों में शौचालय का निर्माण करवाया गया। 15 साल की उपलब्धियों पर हम 15 साल बोल सकते हैं। विपक्ष अपनी कोई एक उपलब्धि बता दें। जो पोस्टर से मां बाप को हटाकर यह साबित कर दिया कि हम मां बाप का भी भला नहीं कर सकते वे आपका का क्या भला करेंगे। काेराेना काल में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने 16 सौ ट्रेनें चलवाई। सबको घर खिलाते पिलाते पहुंचाएं। वे जाले विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कमताैल स्थित प्लस टू जेएम उच्च विद्यालय में मंगलवार को चुनावी सभा को संबाेधित कर रहे थे। उप मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि जो लोग मां-बाप के मुख्यमंत्री होते हुए भी नौंवी पास नहीं कर सके वे बिहार वासियाें काे क्या शिक्षित व विकास करेंगे। सड़क, बिजली, कोरोना महंगाई आदि हमारा कोई मुद्दा नहीं। मुद्दा है तो सिर्फ मात्र विकास और ज्यादा विकास। उन्हाेंने लाेगाें से एनडीए प्रत्याशी जीवेश कुमार को जीता कर विधानसभा भेजने की अपील की।

