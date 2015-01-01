पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्वानों ने कहा:प्रकृति को सुरक्षित रखने और मनुष्यों को बीमारियों से बचाने के लिए मिट्टी के दीये जलाने की रही है परंपरा, आज भी इसे अपनाना चाहिए

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • देश में दीपावली सहित विभिन्न देव व पितृ कर्म में मिट्टी का दीये जलाने का विधान रहा है, संक्रमण से भी मिलेगी मुक्ति

देश में दीपावली सहित विभिन्न देव व पितृ कर्म में मिट्टी का दीये जलाने का विधान रहा है। इस दीये में सरसों का तेल, घी, तिल का तेल देकर जलाने से काफी लाभ होता है। बरसात में जन्में कीड़े-मकोड़ों का इससे नाश हो जाता है। ऐसे में दीपावली के बहाने दीये में सरसों का तेल देकर उसे जलाना चाहिए।

प्रदूषण से मुक्ति के लिए दीये जलाएं : डॉ. शिवाकांत

केएसडीएसयू के पूर्व कुलपति पीजी ज्योतिष के प्रोफेसर डॉ. शिवाकांत झा करते हैं कि प्रारंभ में मिट्टी के बर्तन से ही सब काम होता था। प्रदूषण से मुक्त होने के लिए लोग मिट्टी के दीप का प्रयोग करते थे। आज भी इसे प्रारंभ करने की जरूरत है।

देव कर्म के लिए उपयुक्त हैं दीये : डॉ. विद्येश्वर झा
केएसडीएसयू के विद् विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. विद्येश्वर झा कहते हैं कि देव एवं पितृ कर्म के लिए कच्ची मिट्टी का दीपक उपयोगी है। इसका प्रयोग करने से प्रकृति भी संतुलित रहती है। इसलिए इसे पवित्र दीप भी कहा जाता है।
दीये में सरसों के तेल डाल जलाएं : डॉ. सुरेश्वर झा

व्याकरण के पूर्व विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. सुरेश्वर झा कहते हैं कि मिट्टी के दीप में सरसों के तेल डालकर जलाने से प्राकृतिक वातावरण शुद्ध हो जाता है। मिट्टी के दीप में सरसों के तेल से दिया जलाने पर काफी लाभ होगा।

