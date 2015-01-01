पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकतंत्र का पर्व:आज आपकी बारी... गढ़ें दरभंगा का भविष्य

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 5 विस में मतदान आज, 10 नवंबर को नतीजे 14.72 लाख मतदाता डालेंगे वोट, 72 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में

दरभंगा जिले के पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्र जाले, केवटी, दरभंगा शहर, हायाघाट व हनुमाननगर में आज मतदान होंगे। पांच विधानसभा से कुल 72 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में डटे हुए हैं। जिसमें जाले से 13, केवटी में 15, हायाघाट में 10, बहादुरपुर में 15 व दरभंगा शहर में 19 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में हैं। जिसमें दरभंगा शहर से 1, बहादुरपुर से 1, केवटी से 1 व हायाघाट से 1 महिला प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में हैं। तृतीय चरण के चुनाव में इन पांचों विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 14 लाख 72 हजार 76 मतदाता मतदान करेंगे। जिसके लिए 150 सेक्टर, 2081 मतदान केंद्र, 2399 पोलिंग पार्टी, 595 पीसीसीपी एवं 55 माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर लगाए गए हैं।

मतदान के लिए निर्वाचक पहचान पत्र के अलावा वैकल्पिक दस्तावेज

पासपोर्ट, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, राज्य व केंद्र सरकार के लोक उपक्रम, पब्लिक लिमिटेड कंपनियों द्वारा कर्मचारी के लिए जारी किये गए फोटोयुक्त पहचान पत्र, बैंक व पोस्ट ऑफिस का पासबुक, पैन कार्ड, एनपीआर के तहत आरजीआई से जारी किए गए स्मार्ट कार्ड, मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड, श्रम मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी स्वास्थ्य बीमा स्मार्ट कार्ड, फोटोयुक्त पेंशन दस्तावेज, सांसद, विधायक व एमएलसी सदस्यों को जारी किए गए पहचान पत्र व आधार कार्ड

ये वाहन चल सकेंगे

  • अगर निजी वाहन के मालिक अपने निजी काम के लिए वाहन का व्यवहार कर रहे हों, तो आप अपने मतदान केंद्र पर जाकर वोट डाल सकेंगे।
  • निजी वाहन के मालिक स्वयं अपने परिवार के सदस्यों को मताधिकार के प्रयोग करने ले जाने के लिए मतदान केंद्र की 200 मीटर (.2 किमी) की परिधि के बाहर तक जा सकते हैं।
  • आवश्यक सेवाओं की गाड़ियां। जैसे : अस्पताल वैन, एबुलेंस, दूध की गाड़ियां, पानी का टैंकर, अग्निशमन वाहन, पुलिस की गाड़ियां, बिजली और अन्य आकस्मिक सेवाओं की गाड़ियों को भी आज सड़क पर निकलने की छूट दी गई है।
  • सार्वजनिक यातायात के लिए निर्धारित मार्ग पर निर्धारित टर्मिनल के बीच चलने वाली बसें। इन बसों की आ‌वा-जाही पर भी कोई रोक नहीं है।
