हादसा:कंसी चौक पर ट्रक-कार में टक्कर, दो हुए घायल

सिंहवाड़ा2 दिन पहले
दरभंगा-मुजफ्फरपुर एनएच-57 पर रविवार को कंसी चौक के निकट झरका पुल पर ट्रक व कार की टक्कर हो गई। घटना में कार चालक समेत दो लोग चोटिल हाे गए। बताया जाता है कि कंसी के निकट बीच सड़क पर ओवरटेक के कारण हुई घटना से हाईवे के एक लेन पर घंटों आवागमन बाधित रहा। सिमरी थाना पुलिस ने जेसीबी के सहयोग से कार को सड़क से हटाकर यातायात बहाल कराया। जानकारी के अनुसार जम्मू-कश्मीर से सेब लादकर पूर्णिया की ओर जा रहे ट्रक को ओवर टेक करने में कार का अगला हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त होकर बीच सड़क पर रुक गया।

