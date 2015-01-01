पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएमसीएच:तैयार है दो रैन बसेरा, हैंड ओवर नहीं होने से फर्श पर सोते मरीज के परिजन

दरभंगा7 घंटे पहले
  • मेडिसिन व ईएनटी वार्ड में बनाए गए हैं दोनों, दोनों विभागों में ढाई सौ से अधिक मरीज हैं भर्ती, उनके परिजनों को रहने की व्यवस्था नहीं

नगर निगम की सुस्ती से डीएमसीएच के मेडिसिन वार्ड व ईएनटी वार्ड परिसर में 2 रैन बसेरा के भवन के निर्माण पूरा होने के बाद भी इसे अस्पताल प्रशासन को अभी तक हैंड ऑवर नहीं किया गया है। इसके कारण इसका लाभ मरीजों के परिजनों को नहीं मिल रहा है।

मेडिसिन व ईएनटी में भर्ती करीब 250 से अधिक मरीज के परिजन इस ठंड में फर्श पर किसी तरह से कार्टन, चटाई आदि बिछाकर रात गुजारने के लिए मजबूर हैं। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार नगर निगम के द्वारा रैन बसेरा वर्ष 2016 से ही बनाया जा रहा है।

लेकिन अभी तक इसे चालू नहीं किया गया। रैन बसेरा के दोनों भवन डेढ़ साल पहले बनकर तैयार है। यह रैन बसेरा खासकर मेडिसिन, ईएनटी वार्ड व अन्य वार्डों में जो मरीज भर्ती होते है, उसके परिजनों के रात गुजारने के लिए बनाया गया है। यह रैन बसेरा तीन मंजिला है। सभी मंजिल पर एक एक-एक बड़ा हॉल बनाया गया है। इसमें गेट, खिड़की व पानी की व्यवस्था भी कर दी गई है।

ठंड में मरीज के साथ आने वाले परिजन के रहने की उचित जगह नहीं मिलने से रात को होती है परेशानी

सिंघवाड़ा प्रखंड के बहुआरा गांव की मो. ममीना देवी ने बताया कि मेरा पति मो. मोमताज को पेट की परेशानी है। चार दिनों से भर्ती है। मरीज तो बेड है। लेकिन परिजन के रात गुजारने की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है।

इसके कारण रात में फर्श पर सो कर बिताना पड़ रहा है। मधुबनी जिला की रीता देवी ने बताया कि पांच दिनों से मेरा पति शंकर प्रधान मेडिसिन वार्ड में भर्ती है। वे बुखार आता रहता है। वे 15 दिनों से खाना नहीं खाते है।

इस ठंड में मरीज के साथ आने वाले परिजन के रहने की व्यवस्था नहीं है। किसी तरह से रात गुजारनी पड़ रही है। शहर के पंडासराय मोहल्ले के मो. तैयूम ने बताया कि पांच दिनों से मेरे पिता मोहिबुल भर्ती हैं।

मरीज के परिजनों के लिए रैन बसेरा देने को तैयार नहीं निगम : प्राचार्य

डीएमसीएच प्रिंसिपल डॉ. एचएन झा ने कहा कि नगर निगम रैन बसेरा मरीज के परिजनों के रहने के लिए देने को तैयार नहीं है। उनका कहना है कि यह आश्रयहीन व्यक्तियों के लिए बनाया गया है। अभी जब सर्जिकल भवन से मरीजों को शिफ्ट करना है। इस आपात स्थिति में नगर आयुक्त से रैन बसेरा को मांगा गया, तो उसने कहा कि मरीज को अपने घर में शिप्ट कर लिजिए।

