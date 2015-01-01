पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:विवि के डीएसडब्ल्यू व प्राॅक्टर ने लिया प्रभार, शुभचिंतकों ने किया सम्मानित

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
एलएनएमयू में नव नियुक्त डीएसडब्ल्यू डॉ. अशोक कुमार झा व प्राॅक्टर डॉ. अजय नाथ झा ने मंगलवार को प्रभार ग्रहण कर लिया। दोनों अधिकारियों ने कुलसचिव डॉ. मुश्ताक अहमद के कार्यालय में ज्वाइनिंग दिया। कुलसचिव डॉ. अहमद ने दोनों अधिकारियों को बुके देकर शुभकामना दी। वहीं दोनों अधिकारियों के शुभचिंतकों ने माला व पाग-चादर पहनाकर सम्मानित किया। बिहार प्रदेश संबद्ध महाविद्यालय संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक प्रो. अखिल रंजन झा, डाॅ. सुमन कुमार झा, प्रो. अभय कुमार, डाॅ. मनोज कुमार झा, प्रो. कमलेश कुमार मिश्रा, डाॅ. इंदु शेखर झा, प्रो. नंद कुमार झा, डाॅ. संजीव कुमार झा ने इनकी नियुक्ति के लिए वीसी व कुलसचिव के प्रति आभार जताया। दरभंगा | एलएनएमयू में डॉ. रतन कुमार चौधरी को पीजी केमेस्ट्री का हेड बनाया गया है। इस बात की अधिसूचना मंगलवार को कुलसचिव के हस्ताक्षर से जारी कर दी गई है। इसमें वर्तमान विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. कुमोद कुमार झा को डॉ. चौधरी को प्रभार सौंपने का निर्देश दिया गया है। एलएनएमयू के स्नातकोत्तर उर्दू विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष प्रो. आफताब अशरफ को मौलाना अब्दुल कलाम आजाद चेयर के निदेशक बनाया गया है। ये कुलसचिव के संयुक्त हस्ताक्षर के साथ इस चेयर के खाता संचालन करेंगे। कुलसचिव डॉ. मुश्ताक अहमद की अध्यक्षता से इसकी अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई है।

