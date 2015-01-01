पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चयन:एलएनएमयू में पूर्व गणतंत्र दिवस परेड के लिए स्वयंसेवकों का हुआ चयन

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
एलएनएमयू राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना इकाई के तत्वावधान में पूर्व गणतंत्र दिवस परेड के लिए चयन मंगलवार को आयोजित हुआ। विवि समन्वयक डॉ. विनोद बैठा ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना से जुड़कर छात्र स्वाबलंबी एवं राष्ट्र सेवा की भावना को जागृत करते हैं। स्वयं का विकास करते हुए अपने समाज को जागरूक करते हैं। चयन शिविर प्रत्येक वर्ष गणतंत्र दिवस परेड शिविर में भाग लेने वाले राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना के स्वयंसेवकों के लिए आयोजित किया जाता है। इस प्रतियोगिता में स्वयंसेवकों का परेड एवं सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का परीक्षण किया जाता है। पूर्व गणतंत्र दिवस परेड शिविर का आयोजन इस बार आगरा उत्तर प्रदेश में संभवतः दिसंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में आयोजित होगा।

