मतगणना:कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच महिला आईटीआई रामनगर में चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए हुई मतगणना

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • राजद प्रत्याशी भोला यादव और अन्य लोगों से पुलिस कर्मियों ने किया दुर्व्यवहार

महिला आईटीआई रामनगर के परिसर में मंगलवार को सुबह से लेकर देर शाम तक काफी चहल - पहल रही। 4 विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतों की गणना के लिए बनाए गए मतगणना केंद्र महिला आईटीआई में हायाघाट, बहादुरपुर, कुशेश्वरस्थान व गौड़ाबौराम के मतों की गिनती हुई। मतगणना केंद्र पर सुरक्षा के लिए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से व्यापक इंतजाम किये गए थे। गुमटी के पार होते ही बैरिकेडिंग कर सभी वाहनों को रोक दिया जा रहा था। बहेड़ी की तरफ से आने वाली वाहनों को बहादुरपुर मोड़ के समीप बैरिकेडिंग पर रोक दिया जा रहा था। मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर एसडीपीओ अनोज कुमार व भीतर एसडीपीओ दिलीप कुमार झा सुरक्षा में थे।

मतगणना केंद्र पर थी कई खामियां | महिला आईटीआई रामनगर में बने मतगणना केंद्र पर व्यवस्था में कई कमी देखी गई। मीडिया सेल में सुबह 9 बजे तक किसी भी तरह की जानकारी मीडिया प्रतिनिधियों को नहीं दी गई। जब कुछ पत्रकारों ने हल्ला शुरू किया तब एक कर्मी ने मोबाइल खोल नेट से परिणाम बताना शुरू किया।

चुनाव परिणाम देने में सुस्त रहे अधिकारी | रामनगर आईटीआई मतगणना केंद्र पर चुनाव परिणाम देने में अधिकारी काफी सुस्त रहे। मतों की गिनती के कई घंटे बीतने के बावजूद अधिकारियों की सुस्त रवैया के कारण देर से चुनाव परिणाम दिया गया। जिस कारण मात्र चार विधानसभा क्षेत्र का परिणाम देने में इस केंद्र पर 8 बज गए।

राजद प्रत्याशी भोला यादव से पुलिस ने की बदतमीजी

हायाघाट से राजद प्रत्याशी व वर्तमान में बहादुरपुर के निवर्तमान विधायक भोला यादव जब अपने मतगणना कर्मियों के लिए पानी व नाश्ता का पैकेट बाहर से मंगवा रहे थे। उस समय गेट पर तैनात दरोगा श्रीकांत उपाध्याय ने उन्हें रोका। जिस पर भोला यादव ने उन्हें इसके लिए परमिशन वाला पेपर दिखाने को कहा। जिसके बाद दरोगा ने उन्हें डांटते हुए वहां से चले जाने का फरमान जारी कर दिया। जिससे वे आहत दिखे।

