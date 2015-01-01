पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संवेदनशील:5 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान आज कई बूथ संवेदनशील : जिलाधिकारी

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • सभी जोनल दंडाधिकारी आज अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में रहें सक्रिय

तृतीय चरण में होने वाले मतदान के लिए कलेक्ट्रिएट स्थित अंबेडकर सभागार में कार्यरत जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष का निरीक्षण डीएम डॉ. त्यागराजन एस एम ने किया। उन्होंने नियंत्रण कक्ष में कार्यरत कर्मियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि दरभंगा, हायाघाट, बहादुरपुर, केवटी और जाले विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में आह सुबह 7 बजे से 6 बजे शाम तक मतदान होंगे। इनमें कई विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के कई मतदान केंद्र काफी संवेदनशील हैं एवं उनका पूर्व का इतिहास भी अच्छा नहीं है। इसलिए जितने भी जोनल दंडाधिकारी हैं वे सभी 7 नवंबर को अपने अपने क्षेत्र में सक्रिय रहेंगे।

उन्होंने नियंत्रण कक्ष के कर्मियों से जोनल दंडाधिकारियों का लोकेशन लेते रहने के निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि यदि कोई जोनल दंडाधिकारी अनुपस्थित पाए जाते हैं, तो इसकी जानकारी दें। उन्होंने कहा कि सेक्टर पदाधिकारियों को भी 6 नवंबर से ही सक्रिय रहना है। नियंत्रण कक्ष के कर्मियों को 7 नवंबर की सुबह 4 बजे से सेक्टर पदाधिकारियों से संपर्क कर उन्हें अपने-अपने मतदान केंद्रों का भ्रमण करने तथा पीठासीन पदाधिकारियों से फीडबैक लेने को कहा गया।

मतदान समाप्ति के बाद क्लोज बटन निश्चित रूप से दबाना है
मॉक पोल के पश्चात सीआरसी बटन नहीं दबाने पर एरर बताएगा, मॉक पोल के बाद सीआरसी बटन दबाना है तथा मतदान समाप्ति के बाद क्लोज बटन निश्चित रूप से दबाना है। उन्होंने सभी संबंधित नंबर की सूची संकलित कर लेने के निर्देश दिए, ताकि मतदान तिथि को सहूलियत रह सके। मौके पर नगर आयुक्त मनेश कुमार मीणा, जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष के नोडल पदाधिकारी सह डीपीआरओ नागेंद्र कुमार गुप्ता, आईसीडीएस डीपीओ अलका आम्रपाली आदि मौजूद थे।

