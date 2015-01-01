पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर अभियान:कोरोना को लेकर हमें और सावधान होने की जरूरत, अभी मास्क लगाना है, दो गज की दूरी भी बनानी चाहिए : डॉ. विजय कुमार

दरभंगा5 घंटे पहले
  • शहर के अल्लपट्‌टी स्थित चाइल्ड केयर सेंटर में मरीजों को मास्क पहनने के लिए किया जागरूक

बाजार में कोरोना की वैक्सीन आने में अभी देरी है। ऐसे में लोगों के लिए मास्क एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस ही कोरोना से बचने का एकमात्र विकल्प है। इसके लिए दैनिक भास्कर ने एक मुहिम चलाया है। दैनिक भास्कर ने लोगों को मास्क पहन कर घरों से बाहर निकलने के लिए जागरूक कर रही है। इसके लिए अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है अभियान चलाया है। सोमवार को शहर के अल्लपट्‌टी स्थित चाइल्ड केयर सेंटर में मरीजों को मास्क पहने के लिए जागरूक किया गया। वरीय नवजात एवं शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. विजय कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि कोरोना को लेकर अभी हमें और सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। इससे बचने के लिए अभी मास्क लगाना है। दो गज की दूरी बनाकर कर रखना है। अपने हाथों को बराबर धोते रहना है। इसके बाद यदि कोरोना के लक्षण लगे तो, डॉक्टर से जरूर संपर्क करें। दैनिक भास्कर का अभियान सराहनीय है। इससे लोगों को जरूर फायदा मिलेगा। लोग मास्क लगाएंगे और कोरोना वायरस से बचेंगे।

डॉ. रंजीत कुमार ने कहा- जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आती, तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है

शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. रंजीत कुमार ने बताया कि अभी कोरोना खत्म नहीं हुआ है। हमें सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाता है, तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। जब भी बाहर निकले तो मास्क को जरूर लगाए। अपने हाथों को बराबर साफ करते रहे। वैसे तो सभी तरह के मास्क अच्छे है, लेकिन सर्जिकल मास्क जो तीन लेयर के होते है, वे सबसे अच्छे है। मास्क हमें कोरोना के अलावा अन्य बीमारी से भी बचाता है। इसलिए मास्क जरूर पहने और दूसरों को भी पहनने के लिए प्रेरित करें। मौके पर दिनेश, मुन्ना, मंजीत, राजा बाबू, पंकज आदि मौजूद थे।

