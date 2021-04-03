पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संगोष्ठी:संस्कृत साहित्य के सेवन से चारों पुरुषार्थों की प्राप्ति संभव

दरभंगा42 मिनट पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय संगोष्ठी में विद्वानों ने रखे अपने विचार

एलएनएमयू के पीजी संस्कृत विभाग में संस्कृत साहित्य में मानव के समग्र विकास की अवधारणा विषयक राष्ट्रीय संगोष्ठी गुरुवार को विचार रखते हुए केएसडीएसयू के वीसी प्रो. शशिनाथ झा ने कहा कि विकास अनेक रूपों में होता है। संस्कृत साहित्य में आचार पालन पर विशेष बल दिया गया है। संस्कृत साहित्य के सेवन से चारों पुरुषार्थों- धर्म, अर्थ, काम व मोक्ष की प्राप्ति संभव है। इस परिवर्तनशील एवं विकासशील संसार में संस्कृत की काफी महत्ता रही है।
संस्कृत विश्व की पूर्णतः वैज्ञानिक एवं सर्वाधिक ध्वनि प्रिय भाषा : प्रो. डॉली सिन्हा|प्रोवीसी प्रो. डॉली सिन्हा ने कहा कि साहित्य और विज्ञान में कोई विरोध नहीं है। संस्कृत विश्व की पूर्णतः वैज्ञानिक एवं सर्वाधिक ध्वनी प्रिय भाषा है। यह हमारे शरीर एवं वातावरण को पवित्र करती है। इसमें जो बोला जाता है,वही लिखा और सुना जाता है। वेद, पुराण व साहित्य से ही आइडियाज लेकर लोग आज भी विज्ञान में आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय भाषाओं को लोगों के बीच प्रचारित-प्रसारित किया जाना चाहिए। साहित्य में हुए शोधों का लाभ समाज को मिलना चाहिए। साथ ही ऐसे प्रासंगिक विषयों पर संगोष्ठी का आयोजन वृहद स्तर पर होना चाहिए।
संस्कृत साहित्य एवं दर्शन के लिए प्रसिद्ध रहा मिथिला : प्रो. राधाकांत ठाकुर | केंद्रीय संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय, तिरुपति के पूर्व शिक्षा संकायाध्यक्ष प्रो. राधाकांत ठाकुर ने कहा कि सिर्फ पुस्तकों के अध्ययन से मानव का समग्र विकास संभव नहीं है। मिथिला अपने संस्कृत साहित्य एवं दर्शन के लिए प्रसिद्ध रहा है। संस्कृत साहित्य हमें सकारात्मक रूप से जीवन में आगे बढ़ने की सीख देता है। संस्कृत में प्रेरक साहित्य की बहुलता है। जिनसे समाज प्रेरित होता है। संस्कृत के बिना हमारा ज्ञान अधूरा है।

संस्कृत साहित्य में मानव विकास की सभी व्यवस्थाएं उपलब्ध : डाॅ. राधा माधव भारद्वाज
दीनदयाल उपाध्याय कॉलेज, दिल्ली के इतिहास विभागाध्यक्ष डाॅ. राधा माधव भारद्वाज ने कहा कि संस्कृत साहित्य में मानव विकास की सभी व्यवस्थाएं उपलब्ध हैं। संस्कृत साहित्य के कारण ही हमारी सभ्यताएं जीवंत हैं और भारत विश्व को बहुत कुछ दे रहा है। संस्कृत साहित्य के अध्ययन से हमें अनंत सुख की प्राप्ति होती है। यह हमें आत्मसाक्षात्कार कर ब्रह्म-प्राप्ति की राह दिखलाता है। विषय प्रवर्तन करते हुए डाॅ. जयशंकर झा ने कहा संस्कृत साहित्य के अध्ययन से पूरी मानवता का कल्याण व समग्र विकास होगा।

संगोष्ठी में अध्यक्ष छात्र कल्याण डाॅ. अशोक कुमार झा, मानविकी संकायाध्यक्ष प्रो. प्रीति झा, प्रो. अमरनाथ झा, प्रो. रमण झा, प्रो रामनाथ सिंह, डाॅ. आरएन चौरसिया सहित 70 से अधिक प्रतिभागियों ने भाग लिये। 31 जनवरी को अवकाश ग्रहण करने वाले विभागीय प्राध्यापक डाॅ. रामनाथ सिंह व उनकी धर्मपत्नी वीणा कुमारी का बुके आदि से सम्मानित किया गया। संचालन डाॅ. संजीत कुमार झा स्वागत संबोधन विभागाध्यक्ष प्रो. जीवानंद झा ने किया। जबकि धन्यवाद ज्ञापन मारवाड़ी कॉलेज के संस्कृत विभागाध्यक्ष डाॅ. विकास कुमार ने किया।

