पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एक हाथ जमीन का है विवाद:दरवाजे पर गिट्‌टी रखने के विरोध पर महिला की पिटाई की थी, हुई मौत

दरभंगा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायती भी हुई थी, मापी के लिए जमा कराए गए थे 10-10 हजार रुपए, घरी रह गई जमीन, 6 लोगों के खिलाफ दर्ज हुई प्राथमिकी, सभी फरार, पुलिस कर रही तलाश

पतोर ओपी क्षेत्र के गयघट्टी गांव में 17 नवंबर को भूमि विवाद में जख्मी 45 वर्षीय पुनीता देवी की डीएमसीएच में इलाज के दाैरान रविवार की रात मौत हो गई। उसके परिजन की ओर से इस घटना को लेकर कुल 6 लोगों के विरुद्ध हत्या की एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है। सुबह में शव को पुलिस कब्जे में लेकर डीएमसीएच में पोस्टमार्टम कराया। उसके बाद मृतका 45 वर्षीय पूनम देवी के पति कारी यादव के बयान पर गांव के ही प्रदीप यादव, विजय यादव, ज्ञानी यादव, रणवीर यादव, भोगिन्दर यादव, रामवृक्ष यादव पर आरोप लगाया है कि 17 नवंबर को घर के दरवाजे के निकट रखे गिट्टी को उपयुक्त लोगों के बच्चे की ओर से फेंका जा रहा था। जिसका विरोध करने पर उपयुक्त सभी ने लाठी-डंडे से मेरी पत्नी पर जान मारने की नीयत से हमला किया। जिससे वह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गई। इससे जख्मी होकर उसे 17 नवंबर से डीएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया गया और वह इलाजरत थी। इस बीच बीती रात उसने दम तोड़ दिया। बताया जाता है कि मात्र एक हाथ जमीन को लेकर विवाद हुई थी।

17 नवंबर को गिट्‌टी गिराने को लेकर उलझ गए दोनों पक्ष

मामले में स्थानीय लोग की ओर से जानकारी मिली है कि 17 नवंबर को गिट्टी को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। उस विवाद को शांत कराने के लिए पंचायत के लोगों ने दोनों पक्षों से 10-10 हजार रुपए की रकम जमा करवाया था। जिससे कि अमीन बुला कर दोनों पक्षों की जमीन की मापी कर विवाद को खत्म करवा देने की योजना बनाई गई। इसी बीच 17 तारीख को दोनों पक्षों में गिट्टी फेंकने को लेकर विवाद शुरू हो गया। बात-बात में यह आगे बढ़ा और 45 वर्षीय पुनिता जख्मी हो गई। उसके परिजन इलाज के लिए डीएमसीएच में भर्ती कराए। आखिरकार रविवार की रात उसने दम तोड़ दिया। मौत के बाद घर-परिवार में मातम सा छा गया। मृतका पुनीता देवी के पति कारी यादव के बयान पर कुल 6 लोगों के विरुद्ध हत्या की एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है। पुलिस छानबीन में जुट गई है।

गिरफ्तारी को हो रही छापेमारी

पतोर ओपी इंचार्ज वरुण गोस्वामी ने कहा कि दोनों पक्षों में पूर्व से भी भूमि विवाद चल रहा था। इस बीच 17 नवंबर को गिट्टी फेंकने के विवाद में पूनम देवी के साथ मारपीट हुई थी। उसे डीएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया गया। उसकी मौत के बाद उसके पति कारी यादव के आवेदन पर कुल 6 लोगों के विरुद्ध हत्या की एफआईआर दर्ज कर गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। जल्द से जल्द उपयुक्त सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।

फायरिंग मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज

बहेड़ा | बहेड़ा थाने के बसुहाम खेल मैदान के निकट शुक्रवार की शाम फायरिंग में घायल दिवाकर झा के पिता जगन्नाथ झा के आवेदन पर बहेड़ा थाने एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। दर्ज एफआईआर में चौगमा गांव के राकेश पाठक, राजीव रंजन पाठक, सोनू पाठक, मोनू पाठक एवं संजीव ठाकुर सहित 10 से 12 अज्ञात लोगों को नामजद किया गया है। दर्ज मामले में कहा गया है कि शुक्रवार की देर शाम उसके बेटे दिवाकर झा की चाय नाश्ता दुकान पर उक्त सभी लोग पहुंचे। नाश्ता का इंतजाम करने के लिए कहा गया। त्योहार के कारण दुकान पर ग्राहकों की भीड़भाड़ अधिक थी। जिसके कारण उसका दूसरा बेटा दुर्गा नंद झा भी दुकान पर मौजूद था। बहेड़ा थानाध्यक्ष ब्रह्मदेव सिंह ने बताया कि एफआईआर दर्ज कर सोनू पाठक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें