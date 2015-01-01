पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

घर में लगी आग:सभी सामान जलकर राख

गौनाहाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मटियरिया थाना क्षेत्र के मेहनौल पंचायत के मेहनौल काला वार्ड नम्बर पांच में शाम करीब 7:30 बजे कलाम खान के घर मे बिजली के शाॅर्ट-सर्किट से आग लगने के कारण अनाज, कपड़ा, बर्तन सहित तीन बकरियां जलकर राख हो गया है। थानाध्यक्ष संजय कुमार ने बताया कि कलाम खान द्वारा दिए गए आवेदन में बताया गया कि सोमवार 7:30 बजे संध्या में घर में लगे बिजली के तार मे शार्ट सर्किट के कारण आग लग गया। गांव वालों ने ट्रांसफार्मर से लाइट को काटा। तब तक सब कुछ जलकर राख हो गया था। मुखिया मोतीलाल पासवान द्वारा घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि पीड़ित द्वारा थाना व सीओ को आग से हुई क्षति का लिखित सूचना दे दिया गया है। वहीं इस घटना को लेकर सीओ अमित कुमार से दूरभाष पर संपर्क नहीं हो पाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें