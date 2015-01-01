पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिया टूटी:मटिहानी के किसानों के लिए क्रय केंद्र हुआ दूर

गौनाहाएक घंटा पहले
  • गांव में पश्चिम से प्रवेश के लिए बनी पुलिया टूटी

गौनाहा प्रखंड के बेलसंडी पंचायत अंतर्गत मटिहानी गांव के पश्चिम से गांव में प्रवेश करने हेतु बनी पुलिया टूट जाने से लोगों को आने-जाने में काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसलिए ग्रामीणों ने आवागमन को सुचारू करने के उद्देश्य से बिजली के चार पोल पुल के ऊपर रख कर आवागमन सुचारू किया है। परंतु इस रास्ते से भर्ती लोडिंग गाड़ियां नहीं निकल सकती है। ग्रामीण वार्ड सदस्य वीरेंद्र काजी, वार्ड सदस्य शिवांगी देवी, रामनाथ राय, रामप्रकाश महतो, अनिल काजी, श्याम नंदन कुमार, आलोक कुमार आदि ने बताया कि दशकों पहले सरेही नदी के निकास हेतु गांव के पश्चिम एक पुलिया का निर्माण बना हुआ था परन्तु इस साल बरसात के मौसम में पुलिया ध्वस्त हो गया।

जिस कारण आने जाने में लोगों को काफी परेशानी होती थी।इसलिए हम ग्रामीणों ने जन सहयोग से बिजली के बेकार पड़े पोल को काट कर पैदल चलने का रास्ता बनाया है। ग्रामीणों ने यह भी बताया कि गन्ना का सीजन आ गया है।खेतों से गन्ना कैसे पुलिया हो कर पार करेगा बड़ी समस्या है।वहीं पुल के बगल में गंगुली नदी बहती है। अगर हम किसानों को गन्ना लदी वाहन को लेकर अगर हरिनगर व नरकटिया गंज चीनी मील जाना हो या टायर गाड़ी को क्रय केंद्र बेलसंडी व सिट्ठी ले जाना हो तो दस किलो मीटर का फासला तय करके जाना होगा। ग्रामीणों ने यह भी बताया कि पुलिया निर्माण हेतु हम लोगों ने मुखिया व बीडीओ को अवगत करा दिया है परन्तु आज तक कोई ठोस कदम इन लोगों द्वारा नहीं उठाया गया ना ही कोई समाधान निकाला।

