प्रचार-वार:नीतीश बोले- लालटेन युग बीते दिनों की बात, फिर से मौका मिला तो गांवों व शहरों में सोलर लाइट लगाएंगे

गायघाट3 घंटे पहले
जारंग हाईस्कूल में सभा को संबोधित करते सीएम नीतीश कुमार।
  • जारंग में बोले सीएम- हर खेत तक पहुंचेगा सिंचाई के लिए पानी

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने मंगलवार को कहा कि हमने हर क्षेत्र में विकास का काम किया है। चाहे स्कूल-अस्पताल हो या सड़क-बिजली-पानी। अब फिर से मौका मिला तो गांवों व शहरों में सोलर लाइट लगाएंगे। हर खेत में सिंचाई के लिए पानी पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था करेंगे। अब पशु चिकित्सालय में फोन करने पर आपके घर पशु चिकित्सक पहुंचेंगे।

वे गायघाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जदयू प्रत्याशी विधायक महेश्वर प्रसाद यादव के समर्थन में जारंग हाईस्कूल में चुनाव सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। सीएम ने कहा कि गायघाट में नल जल की 791 में से 735 योजनाएं पूर्ण हो चुकी है। 135 ग्रामीण सड़कों का निर्माण हुआ। उन्होंने कहा कि बच्चों को स्कूल तक पहुंचाने के लिए टोला सेवक व तालिम मरकज की बहाली की गई।

मौके पर प्रत्याशी महेश्वर प्रसाद यादव, प्रखंड जदयू अध्यक्ष लाल बाबू सहनी, शिशिर कुमार नीरज, नरेन्द्र पटेल, प्रभात किरण, अशोक सिंह, शंकर सिंह, संगीता सिंह, जय प्रकाश यादव आदि थे। उधर, मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि लड़का और लड़की के अंतर को हरसंभव पाटने की कोशिश की है। कुछ लोग सत्ता में आने के बाद परिवार के विकास में जुट जाते हैं। हमारा लक्ष्य प्रदेश व लाेगाें का विकास करना होता है। सबको साथ लेकर चलने का काम किया है। मुख्यमंत्री मंगलवार को दरभंगा, मधुबनी और मधेपुरा में चुनावी सभाओं को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

मधुबनी : भाषण के दौरान सीएम पर फेंके गए आलू-प्याज, सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने बचाया

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की मंगलवार को हरलाखी में आयोजित सभा के दौरान एक व्यक्ति ने आगे से आलू-प्याज फेंक दिया। आलू-प्याज मुख्यमंत्री के करीब जा गिरा जिसको सुरक्षा बलों ने मंच पर लपक लिया। इससे सीएम बाल-बाल बच गए। आलू-प्याज फेंकते देख मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि खूब फेंको, खूब फेंको। सुरक्षा बल और जनता से अपील करते हुए कहा कि इस पर ध्यान मत दीजिए।

सुरक्षा में लगे कर्मी को कहा कि छोड़ दीजिए। दो मिनट छोड़ दीजिए। इसके बाद वे फिर से भाषण देने लगे। इधर, जदयू के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वशिष्ठ नारायण सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री पर फेंके गए आलू-प्याज की घोर भर्त्सना की। इसे तय हार से हताश लोगों का शर्मनाक कारनामा कहा। दावा किया-दूसरे चरण के चुनाव ने साफ कर दिया भारी बहुमत से फिर हमारी सरकार बनेगी। उन्होंने कहा-यह घटना लोकतंत्र का अपमान है। जिसे लोकतंत्र में विश्वास नहीं, वही ऐसा कर सकता है।

