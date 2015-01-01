पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नतीजे:नतीजे जानने के लिए टीवी से चिपके रहे लाेग

घोघरडीहाएक घंटा पहले
  • चर्चा के दौरान लोग पार्टियों की जीत का आकलन करने में लगे थे

मंगलवार को विस चुनाव का नतीजा जानने के लिए लाेग दिनभर विभिन्न टीवी चैनलों को देखने में व्यस्त रहे। नगर पंचायत घोघरडीहा के मुख्य पार्षद सह जदयू नेता श्रवण कुमार ठाकुर, सेवानिवृत्त सहायक अभियंता शिवजी प्रसाद यादव व भाजपा के जिला उपाध्यक्ष अवधेश ठाकुर दिनभर विभिन्न टीवी चैनलों सहित भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के आधिकारिक वेबसाइट को देखकर पल-पल की जानकारी लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं को देते रहे। मंगलवार को सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होने के बाद लगातार नौवे राउंड तक कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कृपानाथ पाठक आगे रहे। इस दौरान महागठबंधन के समर्थक खासे उत्साहित नजर आए। लेकिन दसवे राउंड के बाद जदयू की शीला मंडल बढ़त बनाने में कामयाब हो गई। इसके बाद महागठबंधन खेमे में सन्नाटा पसर गया जबकि जदयू खेमे में जश्न का माहौल बनने लगा। समाचार लिखे जाने तक 16वे राउंड की गिनती के बाद जदयू की शीला मंडल सात हजार से अधिक वोटों से आगे चल रही थी।

