पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घोड़ासहन के बंगरी में हत्या:बेटी को हल्दी लगा रहे पिता को बदमाशों ने फोन से बुलाया और मार दी गोली, मौत

घोड़ासहन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो दिन बाद होने वाली थी बेटी की शादी

दो दिन बाद बेटी की शादी थी। घर मे शादी का खुशनुमा माहौल था। दरवाजे पर बारात के स्वागत की तैयारी चल रही थी। शादी से पूर्व घर पर पूजा मटकोर व हल्दी का रस्म चल रहा था, तभी अपराधियों ने फोन कर दुल्हन के पिता को घर से बाहर बुलाया और गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद शादी का खुशनुमा माहौल मातम में बदल गया। घटना थाना क्षेत्र के बंगरी गांव की है। जहां अपराधियों ने सोमवार की रात्रि मठ के निकट 45 वर्षीय रामबाबू प्रसाद को गोली मार दी। आनन-फानन में लोगों ने इलाज के लिए मोतिहारी ले गए। जहां रास्ते में ही उसकी मौत हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। रामबाबू की दूसरी पुत्री की शादी थी। बुधवार को बारात आने वाली थी।

सोमवार को पूजा मटकोर था। रामबाबू ही घर पर हो रहे पूजा पर बैठा था, इस बीच अपराधी उसे फोन कर रहे थे। पूजा समाप्ति के बाद जैसे ही रामबाबू अपने घर से करीब कुछ दूरी पर स्थित मठ के निकट बाइक से पहुंचे, तभी पहले से वहां खड़े दो अपराधी उसे गोली मार फरार हो गए। इस दौरान गोली बाएं साइड कंधे में लगी और वे वहीं गिर गए। थानाध्यक्ष अखिलेश कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि अभी तक कोई आवेदन नहीं दिया गया है। घटना के कारणों की जांच की जा रही है।

छह वर्ष पूर्व हुई थी रामबाबू की पत्नी की गोली मारकर हत्या

कोरैया में दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की हत्या

महुआवा थाना क्षेत्र के कोरैया पूर्वी टोला में मंगलवार को दहेज के लिए एक 27 वर्षीय महिला की हत्या कर दी गई है। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पहुंच शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मोतिहारी भेज दिया। मृतका कोरैया निवासी राम नरेश राय की पत्नी उर्मिला देवी है। पति व ससुर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। थानाध्यक्ष राम उदार शर्मा ने बताया कि उसके पिता लखौरा थाना क्षेत्र के बरवा गांव निवासी भरत राय ने दहेज के लिए पीट कर हत्या करने का आरोप लगाते हुए प्राथमिकी के लिए आवेदन दिया है। 12 वर्ष पूर्व उनकी पुत्री की शादी अपनी हैसियत के अनुसार की थी।

पट्‌टीदारों को फंसाने के लिए पत्नी को मार दी थी गोली

घोड़ासहन थाना क्षेत्र के बंगडी निमुइया गांव निवासी 45 वर्षीय रामबाबू प्रसाद की गोली मारकर हत्या से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई है। इसके पूर्व 6 जुलाई 2014 को शहर के छतौनी थाना क्षेत्र के मठिया डीह मोहल्ला में रामबाबू की पत्नी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। र घटना को लेकर रामबाबू के बयान पर राजेंद्र प्रसाद, अनिल प्रसाद, किशोरी देवी, जगत ठाकुर व भरत ठाकुर को आरोपित किया गया था। पुलिस जांच में मामला कुछ और निकला। थानाध्यक्ष मुकेश चंद्र ने बताया कि जांच के दौरान रामबाबू द्वारा पट्टीदार को फंसाने की साजिश सामने आई थी। पत्नी की हत्या से मामले के तार जोड़कर भी जांच में जुट गई है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने हाथ खाली है।

कोरैया में दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की हत्या

महुआवा थाना क्षेत्र के कोरैया पूर्वी टोला में मंगलवार को दहेज के लिए एक 27 वर्षीय महिला की हत्या कर दी गई है। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पहुंच शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मोतिहारी भेज दिया। मृतका कोरैया निवासी राम नरेश राय की पत्नी उर्मिला देवी है। पति व ससुर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। थानाध्यक्ष राम उदार शर्मा ने बताया कि उसके पिता लखौरा थाना क्षेत्र के बरवा गांव निवासी भरत राय ने दहेज के लिए पीट कर हत्या करने का आरोप लगाते हुए प्राथमिकी के लिए आवेदन दिया है। 12 वर्ष पूर्व उनकी पुत्री की शादी अपनी हैसियत के अनुसार की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें