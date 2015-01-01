पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भूमि का लैंड यूज चेंज पर रोक:भूमि आबंटन शर्ताें का उल्लंघन करने के मामले में जंक्शन के नागरिक ने दायर की थी याचिका

हनुमानगढ़9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बंद हो चुके 2 पंप की भूमि को लेकर कोर्ट ने दिया यथास्थिति का आदेश

पेट्रोल पंप बंद करने के बाद भूमि आबंटन शर्तो का उल्लंघन कर अवैध रुप से लैंड यूज चेंज कराने के मामले में दायर जनहित याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट जोधपुर के न्यायाधीश संगीत लोढा ने टाउन के दो पेट्रोल पंपों की भूमि को लेकर यथास्थिति का आदेश दिया है। याचिकाकर्ता जंक्शन निवासी दीपक गोयल ने याचिका में बताया कि बैक डोर एंट्री से जाकर पब्लिक यूटिलिटी की जगह को अवैध रुप से लैंड यूज चेंज करा दूसरे प्रयोजन में काम लिया जा रहा है।

टाउन में भारत माता चौक के सामने पेट्रोल पंप नंबर 2 को करीब 10 वर्ष पहले बंद कर दिया गया। पंप के संचालक अनुज प्रकाश डोडा एवं आकाश प्रकाश डोडा निवासी पंजाबी मोहल्ला टाउन की ओर से लीज डीड शर्तो की उल्लंघना कर परिषद कार्यालय में इस भूखंड का पेट्रोल पंप से सामान्य वाणिज्यिक प्रयोग के लिए लैंड यूज चेंज कराने का आवेदन किया है।

इससे पहले पेट्रोल पंप संख्या 3 भारत माता चौक के पास जोकि पहले मोहनलाल को आबंटित हुआ था जिसे मोहनलाल ने अपनी पुत्रवधु सत्या रानी को दे दिया। सत्या ने इस पंप का भूखंड छिन्न मस्तिका कंसट्रक्शन कंपनी को बेच दिया जिसके बाद संबंधित फर्म संचालक ने नियमविरुद्ध तरीके से लेंड यूज चेंज करा लिया। इस पंप की पत्रावली शिकायत के बाद नगरपरिषद में विचाराधीन है।

इस भूमि को पेट्रोल पंप के अलावा किसी अन्य प्रयोजन में उपयोग में नहीं लिया जा सकता है लेकिन आबंटन के उद्देश्यों के विपरित प्रयोजन के लिए पब्लिक यूटिलिटी की भूमि को दूसरे प्रयोजन के लिए भू-रुपांतरण करा लिया है। इस पर कोर्ट ने आदेश दिए कि संबंधित भूमि पर यथास्थिति रखी जाए और न ही लैंड यूज चेंज की जाए।

इस मामले में डीएलबी सचिव जयपुर, हनुमानगढ़ नगरपरिषद आयुक्त, इंडियन ऑयल के रीजनल मैनेजर बीकानेर, हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम के रीजनल मैनेजर बीकानेर, टाउन निवासी अनुज प्रकाश डोडा, आकाश प्रकाश डोडा एवं छिन्न मस्तिका कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के डायरेक्टर विजय बंसल निवासी श्रीगंगानगर को पक्षकार बनाया गया है।

इससे पहले नगरपरिषद ने नोटिस थमाकर दी थी चेतावनी
यहां बता दें कि इससे पहले नगरपरिषद ने पेट्रोल पंप की भूमि को लेकर नोटिस जारी किए थे। परिषद ने नोटिस जारी कर गत 24 मार्च 1962 को टाउन में 80 गुणा 120 फीट साइज के भूखंड संख्या 2 को बतौर पेट्रोल पंप के लिए मंडी समिति की ओर से अधिकतम बोलीदाता देवीदिताराम डोडा के नाम से आंवटित किया गया था। इसकी लीज डीड 9 मार्च 1973 को मंडी समिति की ओर से जारी की गई थी।

वर्तमान में नगरपरिषद के रिकॉर्ड में यह भूखंड बतौर पेट्रोल पंप का नामांतरण अनुज प्रकाश व आकाश प्रकाश पुत्र ओमप्रकाश डोडा के नाम से है। आबंटन शर्तों की उल्लंघना करने पर परिषद की ओर से बिना किसी मुआवजा के इस भूखंड का पुर्नग्रहण करने की चेतावनी दी थी। इसके बाद संबंधित की ओर से परिषद की कार्रवाई को कोर्ट में चुनौती दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें