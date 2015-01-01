पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंट्रोल रूम:चुनाव को लेकर टीपीसी भवन में बना कंट्रोल रूम

हरलाखी2 घंटे पहले
31-हरलाखी विधानसभा चुनाव के सफल संचालन को लेकर हरलाखी प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित टीपीसी भवन में कंट्रोल रूम बनाया गया है। कंट्रोल रूम में दर्जनों कर्मियों को लगाया गया है जो विधानसभा के सभी 416 मतदान केंद्र की जानकारी लेते रहेंगे। इसमें हरलाखी सीओ शौरभ कुमार व बेनीपट्टी सीओ पल्लवी गुप्ता को कंट्रोल रूम का प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया है। वहीं, बेनीपट्टी डीसीएलआर सह आरओ शिवकुमार पंडित ने कंट्रोल रूम का निरीक्षण किया और कंट्रोल रूम में मौजूद कर्मी से सभी अपडेट लिया। कंट्रोल रूम में कार्यरत 8544412346, 8544412643, 8544412645 नंबर पर कॉल कर जरूरी सूचना दी जा सकती है।

