सीएम बोले:गंगौर में मुख्यमंत्री के चुनावी भाषण के दौरान फेंके गए आलू और प्याज, सामने आकर सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने बचाया

हरलाखी3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • हमने अपने शासन में जंगलराज काे समाप्त कर सुशासन कायम किया है

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के चुनावी सभा के दौरान एक व्यक्ति ने आगे से आलू और प्याज फेंका। आलू-प्याज मुख्यमंत्री के करीब जा गिरा जिसको सुरक्षा बलों ने मंच पर लपक लिया जिससे सीएम बाल-बाल बच गए। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार हरलाखी विधानसभा के गंगौर गांव स्थित नंद लाल महावीर प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय के मैदान में जदयू उम्मीदवार सुधांशू शेखर के पक्ष में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। घटना के बाद सुरक्षा बलों ने सीएम को चारों ओर से घेर लिया। आलू-प्याज फेंकते देखकर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि खूब फेंको-खूब फेंको। सुरक्षा बल और आम जनता से अपील करते हुए कहा कि इस पर ध्यान मत दीजिए। सुरक्षा में लगे कर्मी को कहा कि छोड़ दीजिए। दो मिनट छोड़ दीजिए। किसी पर ध्यान मत दीजिए। इसके बाद उन्होंने भाषण देना फिर से शुरू कर दिया।

संबोधन के दौरान सीएम ने कहा- मिथिला और मैथिली का मान बढ़ाने के लिए लगातार काम किया गया है

लोगों के घर तक पहुंचाई बिजली

सीएम ने कहा कि जो आज नौकरी देने का बात कह रहे हैं, 15 सालों में उन्होंने कितने लोगों को नौकरी दी। बिहार में 24 हजार करोड़ से 2 लाख 11 हजार करोड़ पर अर्थव्यवस्था को पहुंचाकर सूबे में विकास करने का काम किया गया है। पूर्व की सरकार के समय बिहार को 7 सौ मेगावाट बिजली मिलती थी जिसको 6 हजार मेगावाट पर पहुंचाकर घर-घर 24 घंटे बिजली देने का काम सुशासन की सरकार ने किया है।

मधुबनी पेंटिंग को उद्योग के रूप में परिवर्तित किया गया

मधुबनी पेंटिग को उद्योग में परिवर्तन करने के लिए आर्यभट्ट यूनिवर्सिटी से जोड़कर प्रशिक्षण के लिए सौराठ में विद्यालय देकर मिथिला और मैथिली का मान बढ़ाया है। बिहार का विकास तब होगा जब मिथिलांचल का विकास होगा। उन्होंने कहा पूर्व की सरकार ने बिहार में अपराध को बढ़ावा देकर जंगलराज कायम किया था जिसे समाप्त कर बिहार की जनता को सुकून देने का काम किया है। जल संसाधन मंत्री संजय झा ने कहा मधुबनी की नेपाल सीमा पर 4 सौ करोड़ का बराज देकर किसानों के हित में काम किया है। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता भाजपा हरलाखी मंडल अध्यक्ष अनिल कुमार सिंह व संचालन जदयू अध्यक्ष प्रमोद गुप्ता ने की। जनसभा को भाजपा विधानसभा प्रभारी देवेंदर यादव, जिला परिसद सदस्य सरिता देवी, अनारो देवी, अनिल भारती, मो. आलम, प्रजापति झा आदि ने संबोधित किया।

