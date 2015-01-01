पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीबाआई जांच की मांग:बेनीपट्टी से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी नीरज झा के निधन से हरसुवार में पसरा सन्नाटा, सीबाआई जांच की मांग

हरलाखी4 घंटे पहले
बेनीपट्टी विधानसभा से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी नीरज झा का चुनाव के दिन आकस्मिक निधन से हरलाखी प्रखंड अंतर्गत उनके ससुराल हरसुवार गांव में भी मातमी सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। छात्र राजनीति से अपने राजनीति जीवन की शुरुआत करने वाले स्व. नीरज झा एनएसयूआई व युवा कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष बनकर एक कुशल राजनीतिज्ञ के रूप में चर्चित हुए। मृतक नीरज झा चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए और पटना एम्स में इलाजरत थे। जहां 7 नवंबर को चुनाव के दिन करीब 10 बजे उनकी मौत हो गई। उनके मौत की खबर फैलते ही पूरे जिले सहित उनके ससुराल में भी मातमी सन्नाटा पसर गया।  उनके चाचा ससुर मिथिलिश ठाकुर, बिरेंदर ठाकुर, अनिल ठाकुर, जदुपति झा, धर्मेन्द्र झा, जिमेदार झा के अलावे उनके साथ छात्र राजनीति की शुरुआत करने वाले युवा नेता प्रजापति झा ने कहा स्व झा मधुबनी रहकर अपनी पढाई करने वाले छात्रों के लिए एक मसीहा रूप में जाने जाते थे। उनका असमय निधन परिवार सहित पूरे जिला के लिए अपूर्णित क्षति है। युवा नेता प्रजापति झा ने कहा चुनाव के दिन निधन होना और उनकी मौत की खबर परिजनों से पहले क्षेत्र में वायरल होना एक सोची समझी साजिश है। उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार से उनके मौत की सीबीआई जांच कराने की मांग की है।

