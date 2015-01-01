पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल्द मिलेगी सुविधा:पंचायत भवन के लिए भूमि चयन की प्रक्रिया तेज हुई

हरलाखी
बिहार राज्य सरकार पंचायत भवन के निर्माण के लिए भूमि चयन की प्रक्रिया तेज हो गई है।इसको लेकर अंचलाधिकारी सौरव कुमार ने अंचल के कर्मियों के साथ विभिन्न पंचायतों का दौरा कर भूमि चयन के लिए पड़ताल की। इस दौरान बौरहर, जिरौल, सेम्हली, हिसार, कौआहा बरही समेत कई गांवों में भ्रमण कर मौजूद सरकारी जमीन का निरीक्षण किया गया।

जानकारी देते हुए सीओ ने कहा कि पंचायत सरकार भवन निर्माण के लिए भूमि चयन की प्रक्रिया की जा रही है। इलाके के कई सरकारी भूमि का अवलोकन किया गया है। विभाग द्वारा जारी निर्देशानुसार जमीन की खोज कर रिपोर्ट जल्द ही सौप दी जाएगी ताकि आगे की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर भवन का निर्माण जल्द से जल्द कराया जाए।

