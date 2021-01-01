पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:हसनपुर पीएचसी का 2018 में ही हुआ सीएचसी में रूपांतरण, 3 साल बाद भी मरीजों को मिल रही है पीएचसी की ही सुविधा

हसनपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित पीएचसी का 2018 में ही विभागीय तौर पर सीएचसी में रूपांतरित कर दिया गया। सीएचसी के संचालन के लिए ने भवन का भी निर्माण किया गया। लेकिन रूपांतरण के 3 साल बाद भी इसकी व्यवस्था पीएचसी के समान ही है। मरीजों को पीएचसी की ही सुविधा मिल रही है। कारण यह कि पीएचसी को सीएचसी में रूपांतरित तो कर दिया गया, लेकिन इसमें सीएचसी के अनुरूप संसाधनों की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई। बस सीएचसी के नाम पर इतना ही हुआ कि इसका संचालन नवनिर्मित भवन में होने लगा।

न ही संसाधनों की ही व्यवस्था की गई और न ही डॉक्टरों व कर्मचारियों की ही नियुक्ति की गई। इसका परिणाम है कि इस सीएचसी में आवश्यक दवाइयां व बेड का अभाव रहता है। क्षेत्र के मरीजों को इस सीएचसी में बेहतर इलाज का लाभ नहीं मिल पाता है। बताया जाता है कि पीएचसी में मरीजों के लिए 8 बेडों की व्यवस्था रहती है, वहीं सीएचसी में 30 बेडों की व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। लेकिन कागजी तौर पर रूपांतरित इस सीएचसी में पर्याप्त बेडों की व्यवस्था नहीं है। यहां तक कि समय पर आवश्यकता अनुसार सांप काटने व कुत्ता काटने के इलाज की सूई भी उपलब्ध नहीं रहती है। इस कारण विवशता पूर्वक मरीजों को सदर अस्पताल की ओर रूख करना पड़ता है। बताया जाता है कि इस सीएचसी में हसनपुर प्रखंड के बीस पंचायतों के अलावा बिथान प्रखंड से भी मरीज इलाज कराने के लिए पहुंचते हैं।

