चुनाव:हसनपुर में 5500 नए मतदाता में भारी उत्साह, पहली बार करेंगे मतदान

हसनपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नए मतदाताओं को बीएलओ के माध्यम से दिया गया ईपिक नंबर

विधानसभा क्षेत्र के हसनपुर, बिथान व सिंघिया में कुल 2 लाख 91 हजार 992 मतदाता हैं। इनमें से 5500 नए मतदाता शामिल हैं। जो पहली बार अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। नए मतदाताओं में वोट डालने को लेकर कुछ खास उत्साह है। ये सभी नए युवा मतदाता विकासात्मक मुद्दे को आगे लाकर मत के प्रयोग करने का मन बना चुके हैं। नए मतदाताओं को जागरूक करने के लिए प्रखंड निर्वाचन प्रशाखा की ओर से जागरूकता अभियान भी चलाया जा रहा है। बताया जाता है कि पूरे हसनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 38 पंचायत हैं। इनमें हसनपुर में 20, बिथान में 15 व सिंघिया में 5 पंचायत हैं। इन सभी पंचायतों में कुल 419 बूथों पर 3 नवंबर को मतदान होना है। हसनपुर में 223, बिथान में 147 व सिंघिया में 49 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। इसमें 274 मूल मतदान केंद्र व 145 सहायक मतदान केंद्र शामिल हैं।

291992 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का करेंगे प्रयोग

बताया जाता है कि पूरे हसनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 2 लाख 91 हजार 992 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। इसके तहत हसनपुर प्रखंड में कुल 1 लाख 51 हजार 132 में 80 हजार 224 पुरुष, 70 हजार 906 महिला व 2 अन्य मतदाता हैं। बिथान प्रखंड में कुल 1 लाख 3 हजार 613 में 54 हजार 408 पुरुष, 49 हजार 200 महिला व 5 अन्य मतदाता हैं। इसी तरह सिंघिया प्रखंड में कुल 37 हजार 247 में 19 हजार 821 पुरुष, 17 हजार 425 महिला व 1 अन्य मतदाता शामिल हैं।

सफलता पूर्वक मतदान के लिए कंट्रोल रूम से सभी बूथों की निगरानी होगी। सुरक्षा के भी व्यापक इंतजाम रहेंगे। ताकि मतदाता भयमुक्त होकर मतदान कर सकें।
दुनिया लाल यादव, सहायक निर्वाचन निबंधन पदाधिकारी, हसनपुर

