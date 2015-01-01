पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भवन की स्थिति जर्जर:प्राथमिक विद्यालय फुलहारा का भवन है जर्जर मात्र 2 कमरे में होती है 225 बच्चों की पढ़ाई

हसनपुर12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रावि फुलहारा भवन के कमरे की ध्वस्त छत।
  • 2 कमरे का छत ध्वस्त होकर गिर चुका है, शेष 2 कमरे में ही होती है पढ़ाई व कार्यालय का संचालन

एक तरह शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से विद्यालयों की स्थिति सुधारने के लिए तरह-तरह के पहल किए जा रहे हैं। ताकि बच्चों को पढ़ाई करने में कोई असुविधा न हो। लेकिन एक ऐसा भी विद्यालय है, जिसके भवन की स्थिति काफी जर्जर है। हसनपुर प्रखंड के ही प्रावि फुलहारा भवन के 4 कमरों में से 2 कमरे का छत ध्वस्त होकर नीचे गिर चुका है। शेष बचे 2 कमरे ही पढ़ाई के लिए उपयुक्त हैं।

मात्र 2 कमरे में ही नामांकित 225 बच्चों के पढ़ाई किए जाने की विवशता है। मात्र 2 कमरे में ही बच्चों की पढ़ाई व कार्यालय के संचालन किए जाने से इस विद्यालय की बदतर स्थिति का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है। बताया जाता है कि कोरोना को लेकर फिलहाल विभागीय निर्देशानुसार इस विद्यालय में पठन-पाठन ठप है।

लेकिन इससे पहले जब विद्यालय का संचालन हो रहा था, उस समय बच्चों की परेशानी देखते ही बनती थी। फिलहाल भवन के जर्जर स्थिति में सुधार होना संभव नहीं है। इस कारण यह निश्चित है कि विभागीय निर्देशानुसार जब विद्यालय का संचालन शुरू किया जाएगा, तो बच्चों की परेशानी पहले की तरह ही बन जाएगी।

बताया जाता है कि इस प्राथमिक विद्यालय में फुलहारा गांव के अलावा आसपास के गांवों से भी बच्चे पढ़ने आते हैं। इस विद्यालय में नामांकित वर्ग एक से पांचवीं तक के 225 बच्चों को पढ़ाने के लिए प्रभारी एचएम सहित 6 शिक्षक व 1 टोला सेवक कार्यरत हैं। लेकिन जगह के अभाव में ये सभी शिक्षक चाह कर भी बच्चों को सही तरीके से नहीं पढ़ा पाते हैं।

विद्यालय संचालित होने के दौरान प्रार्थना सभा से लेकर एमडीएम भोजन सहित अंतिम घंटी तक बच्चों की परेशानी देखने से विभागीय उदासीनता उजागर होती है। इस विद्यालय के प्रभारी एचएम घनश्याम मंडल ने बताया कि पहले तो विद्यालय का सभी कमरा दुरूस्त ही था, लेकिन आवश्यकता अनुसार मरम्मतीकरण के अभाव में भवन के दो कमरे की स्थिति जर्जर हो गई।

वरीय पदाधिकारी को इस बारे में लिखकर भी दिया गया। लेकिन ससमय कोई पहल नहीं किए जाने का परिणाम हुआ कि दो कमरे का छत ध्वस्त होकर नीचे गिर गया। अब शेष बजे दो कमरे में ही पढ़ाई भी होती है और कार्यालय का भी संचालन किया जाता है। जो कि बच्चों व शिक्षकों के लिए परेशानी का विषय है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें