पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मिली बड़ी हार:लगातार तीसरी बार विधायक बनने से चूक गए राज कुमार राय लालू के बड़े बेटे तेज प्रताप ने 21 हजार वोटों के अंतर से हराया

हसनपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हसनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से लालू के लाल तेजप्रताप यादव ने जदयू के राजकुमार राय को किया पराजित

तेज रफ्तार-तेजस्वी सरकार जैसे नारे की धमक हसनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में दिखाई दिया। महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी लालू के लाल तेजप्रताप यादव ने जदयू प्रत्याशी राजकुमार राय को पराजित कर विधायकी का ताज अपने माथे चढ़ा लिया। तेज लहर में राजकुमार राय परास्त हो गए। लगातार तीसरी बार विधानसभा पहुंचने का उनका सपना पूरा नहीं हो सका। क्षेत्र के राजनीतिक में रूचि रखने वाले लोगों की मानें तो तेजप्रताप यादव की जीत में तेजस्वी यादव की मेहनत रंग लाई। तेजप्रताप के समर्थन में चुनावी प्रचार के लिए तेजस्वी तीन बार हसनपुर पहुंचे थे। तेजप्रताप भी रोड शो के माध्यम से मतदाताओं को अपने पक्ष में करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे थे। चुनावी प्रचार के दौरान तेजस्वी ने हसनपुर को जिला का दर्जा देने, इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम खोलने, हसनपुर बाजार में रिंग रोड बनाने, डिग्री महाविद्यालय खोलने का वादा किया था।

मतगणना केंद्र जाने वाली प्रत्येक सड़कों पर तैनात थी पुलिस, शहर में भी पुलिस कर रही थी पेट्रोलिंग

मतगणना केंद्र जाने वाली प्रत्येक सड़कों पर तैनात किए गए थे पुलिस के जवान। समस्तीपुर-रोसड़ा पथ पर स्थित मतगणना केंद्र के दोनों ओर जितवारपुर चांदनी चौक व हसनपुर की ओर से रास्ता को बेरेकेटिंग लगा कर रोक दिया गया था। यहां से मतगणना कार्य से जुड़े लोगों के अवाला प्रत्याशी व उनके एजेंट को ही प्रवेश मिल रही थी। उधर, चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर समर्थकों के भिड़ने के आशंका को देखते हुए शहर के स्टेशन चौक, बहादुरपुर, मालगोदाम चौक, धरमपुर आदि इलाके में पुलिस की पेट्राेलिंग लगाई गई थी। ताकि उत्साह में कोई होश नहीं खोए। समस्तीपुर कॉलेज स्थिति मतगणना केंद्र को जाने वाले रास्ते पर जगह-जगह पुलिस फोर्स की ड्यूटी लगाए जाने के कारण यह इलाका पुलिस छावनी बना रहा। पुलिस सूत्रों ने बताया कि 500 से अधिक पुलिस पदाधकारी के साथ दो हजार से अधिक पुलिस के जवानों को सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए जगह-जगह लगाया गया था।

परिणाम जानने को लेकर हर राजनीतिक दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं में दिखा उत्साह, हुई आतिशबाजी

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर प्रखंड क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को सुबह से ही आमलोगों के बीच चहलकदमी देखी गई। चौक-चौराहों व सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर आमलोगों के द्वारा गुणा भाग लगाते हुए देखा गया। अपने निजी दरवाजे पर भी सुबह से ही लोग टीवी व मोबाइल से चिपक गए। ताकि मतगणना की पल-पल की जानकारी उन्हें मिल सके। जब कोई प्रत्याशी अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी से आगे होते, समर्थकों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ जाती थी। लेकिन वहीं प्रत्याशी पीछे हो जाते तो उनके समर्थकों में निराशा जगजाहिर हो जाती थी। चुनाव परिणाम जानने के लिए टीवी देख रहे महागठबंधन समर्थक रामनारायण मंडल उर्फ बच्ची मंडल ने कहा कि महागठबंधन के बढ़त की जानकारी सुनकर अच्छा लग रहा है। वे चाहते हैं कि पूरे बिहार में महागठबंधन बढ़त हासिल कर सत्ता पर काबिज होने में सफल हो। बाजार के ही कारोबारी निशांत अग्रवाल जो कि चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर काफी उत्साहित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें