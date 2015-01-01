पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समा-चकेवा का त्योहार:लाेकगीतों की मधुर आवाज और भाई-बहन के अगाध प्रेम का प्रतिक है समा-चकेवा

हसनपुर14 घंटे पहले
समा-चकेवा
  • छठ पर्व संपन्न होते ही सामा-चकेवा के गीतों से गुलजार हो रही गांव की गलियां व चौक-चौराहा
  • भाई ने बहन सामा को पिता श्रीकृष्ण के श्राप से मुक्ति दिलाकर पुनः मनुष्य रूप में लाने के लिए की थी तपस्या, तभी से हो रहा सामा-चकेवा

छठ पर्व के संपन्न होते ही गांव-मोहल्ले की गलियां व चौक-चौराहा सामा-चकेवा के गीतों से गुलजार हो रही है। शनिवार की रात से ही प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सभी गांवों में लड़कियां सामा-चकेवा खेलना शुरू कर दी है। इसको लेकर हसनपुर बाजार में सामा-चकेवा के प्रतिमा की खरीदारी भी शुरू हो चुकी है।

सामा-चकेवा की खरीदारी के लिए लड़कियां गांव से चलकर बाजार पहुंचने लगी हैं। बताया जाता है कि खासकर मिथिलांचल में सामा-चकेवा का उत्सव प्राचीन समय से ही किया जाता रहा है। हालांकि इस आधुनिक युग में इस उत्सव का आयोजन कम ही होता है।

लेकिन भाई-बहन के अटूट प्रेम को कायम रखने के लिए बहनें आज भी इस प्राचीन परंपरा को जीवंत की हुई हैं। बताया जाता है कि यह उत्सव छठ पर्व के प्रात: अर्घ्य वाले दिन से शुरू होकर पूर्णिमा तक मनाया जाता है। पूर्णिमा की रात भाई सामा-चकेवा के प्रतिमा को पवित्र पोखर में विसर्जित करते हैं। इस दौरान ऐसा माना जाता है कि सामा अपने ससुराल जा रही है। पूर्णिमा से पहले प्रत्येक रात बहनें अपने आंगनों में सामा-चकेवा के गीतों को गाने के बाद घर से बाहर गलियों व चौक-चौराहों पर एकजुट होकर कई तरह की परंपराएं निभाती हैं।

इस दौरान बहनें अपने भाईयों के दीर्घ जीवन व सम्पन्नता की मंगल कामना करती हैं। वह सामा, चकेवा के अलावा चुगला, भरिया, खंजन-चिरैया, ढोलकिया तथा वृन्दावन आदि की मिट्टी की प्रतिमा बनाकर इसका उपयोग करती हैं। चल रहे पुराने परंपरा के अनुसार चुगला-चुगली को सामा खेलने के दौरान जलाया जाता है। उत्सव मनाने के बाद सामा-चकेवा को रात में खुले आसमान के नीचे ओस में छोर दिया जाता है। पूर्णिमा तक मनाए जाने वाले इस उत्सव को लेकर गांव की युवतियों के बीच हर्ष की भावना व्याप्त है।

यह है सामा-चकेवा के बारे में प्रचलित कहानी

सामा-चकेवा उत्सव के बारे में गांव-मोहल्ले की बूढ़ी औरत बताती हैं कि ऐसी मान्यता है कि सामा भगवान कृष्ण की बेटी थी। अपने अन्य सहयोगियों के साथ वह प्रत्येक दिन विचरण करने वृंदावन के जंगल मे जाती थी।

सामा के वृंदावन के जंगल मे एक तपस्वी के साथ गलत संबंध रहने का झूठा आरोप लगाते हुए चुगला द्वारा चुपके से इसकी शिकायत पिता श्रीकृष्ण से किया गया। आरोप कि सत्यता की जांच किए बगैर श्रीकृष्ण ने अपने पुत्री को पक्षी के रूप में रहने की श्राप दे दिया। इससे दुखी उसके पति चरूवकय तपस्या कर खुद भी चकेवा पक्षी के रूप में बन सामा के साथ वृंदावन के जंगल में रहने लगा।

इस घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद सामा के भाई ने भी अपने बहन को पुन: मनुष्य के रूप में वापस लौटाने के लिए श्रीकृष्ण की तपस्या की। तभी से बहनों द्वारा अपने-अपने भाई के दीर्घायु होने की कामना लिए सामा चकेवा उत्सव मनाया जाता है।

