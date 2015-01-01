पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:समस्तीपुर व बेगूसराय जिले के बॉर्डर पर बनी दो किलोमीटर लंबी खरंजा सड़क की स्थिति है जर्जर

हसनपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दोनों जिलों के सकरपुरा, रामपुर, रानीचक, सिमराहा सहित 5 गांवों को जोड़ती है यह सड़क

एक तरफ पथ निर्माण विभाग की ओर से सभी जर्जर सड़कों के जीर्णोद्धार के लिए कार्य किया जा रहा है। ताकि आमलोगों को वाहनों के माध्यम से या पैदल आवागमन में कोई परेशानी न हो। लेकिन एक ऐसी भी सड़क है, जिसके जर्जर स्थिति पर किसी की नजर नहीं पड़ रही है। करीब 30 सालों से यह सड़क विभागीय उदासीनता का दंश झेल रहा है। जिसका परिणाम यह है कि इस सड़क से होकर आवागमन करना हादसा को आमंत्रण देने के समान है।

प्रखंड के रामपुर त्रिशूल चौक से मृत चंद्रभागा नदी के किनारे से होते हुए रानीचक भंवरा पुल तक जाने वाली खरंजा सड़क, जो समस्तीपुर व बेगूसराय जिले के बॉर्डर पर बनी हुई है। यह सड़क इन दोनों जिले के रामपुर, सकरपुरा, रानीचक, सिमराहा सहित 5 गांवों को एक दूसरे से जोड़ने का काम करती है। अर्थात समस्तीपुर जिला क्षेत्र को बेगूसराय जिला क्षेत्र से जोड़ने का यह लाइफ लाइन सड़क है। जितनी इसकी महत्ता है, उतनी ही अधिक इसकी स्थिति जर्जर है। जीर्णोद्धार के अभाव में इस खरंजा सड़क की स्थिति इतनी जर्जर हो चुकी है कि इससे होकर चार पहिया व बाइक तो क्या, साइकिल के सहारे सफर तय करना भी मुश्किल हो जाता है। बारिश के समय में तो इस सड़क से होकर पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल होता है।
30 साल पहले ही इस सड़क का हुआ था निर्माण | बताया जाता है कि समस्तीपुर व बेगूसराय जिला क्षेत्र को जोड़ने वाली इस खरंजा सड़क का निर्माण 30 साल पहले करीब 1989 के आसपास ही हुआ था। सड़क निर्माण के बाद समस्तीपुर जिला के हसनपुर प्रखंड के सकरपुरा व रामपुर गांव के लोगों का बेगूसराय जिला के गढ़पुरा प्रखंड के रानीचक व सिमराहा गांव तक होने लगा। लेकिन सड़क निर्माण के बाद आवश्यक देखरेख के लिए इस सड़क पर कोई काम नहीं किया गया है। जिसका परिणाम है कि, इस सड़क का अस्तित्व समाप्त होने के कगार पर है। मिट्टी व झाड़ियों के बीच जर्जर सड़क का ईट ढंकता जा रहा है। 12 फीट का खरंजा सड़क कब 5 फीट पगडंडी की तरह दिखता है। फिर भी क्षेत्र के लोग असुविधाओं का दंश झेलते हुए इस जर्जर सड़क से होकर आवागमन को विवश हैं। यदि इस सड़क का पुनर्निर्माण किया जाता है, तो क्षेत्र के लोगों को आवागमन में काफी सुविधा होगी।

कहते हैं बीडीओ
सड़क की स्थिति से अवगत होकर स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों से बात कर सड़क निर्माण के लिए आवश्यक पहल किया जाएगा, ताकि क्षेत्र के लोगों को आवागमन में सुविधा हो। दुनिया लाल यादव, बीडीओ, हसनपुर

