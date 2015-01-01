पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांगलिक कार्य:देवोत्थान एकादशी के साथ आज से शुरू होंगे सभी मांगलिक कार्य, 25 नवंबर से 14 दिसंबर के बीच शादी करने के लिए केवल सात दिन ही शुभ, पंडितों ने कहा- 16 दिसंबर से शुरू हो जाएगा खरमास

जयनगर2 घंटे पहले
लंबे इंतजार के बाद शादी-विवाह का मौसम शुरू होने वाला है। देवात्थानी एकादशी के साथ ही 25 नवंबर से 14 दिसंबर के बीच शहनाई बजेगी। कार्तिक माह की शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी को देवोत्थान एकादशी कहते है। 25 नवंबर से 14 दिसंबर तक विवाह के लिए सिर्फ 7 शुभ मुहूर्त हंै। पंडित इंद्र नारायण झा व पंडित कृष्ण कांत झा ने बताया कि नवंबर में 25 और 30 नवंबर और दिसंबर में 2,6, 7, 11 और 14 को ही शुभ मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद 16 दिसंबर से सूर्य के धनु राशि में प्रवेश करने से खरमास लग जाएगा। इसके बाद मकर संक्रांति तक खरमास के कारण विवाह के लिए मुहूर्त नहीं है। मान्यता है की भगवान विष्णु कार्तिक माह शुरू होने से चार महीने पूर्व शयन में चले जाते हैं। इसलिए विवाह का शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होने के कारण करीब पांच माह तक शादी-विवाह का काम बंद रहता है।

लॉकडाउन में लोगों ने टाल दी थी शादी अब 20 दिनों में 7500 शादियां होंगी
लॉकडाउन में लोगों ने शादियां टाल दी थी। लेकिन अअब विवाह का मुहूर्त शुरू होते ही लोग तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। 20 दिनों के अंदर जिले में 7500 शादियां होने का अनुमान है। विवाह का शुभ मुहूर्त कम होने के कारण लोग बैंड-बाजा और बग्घी की बुक करा रहे हैं। शहर में रौनक बढ़ने लगी है। देर शाम तक लोग विवाह से संबंधित सामान की खरीदारी करते देखे जा रहे है। 22 मार्च से कोरोना को लेकर लॉकडाउन लगने के कारण किसी भी तरह के सामूहिक आयोजन पर रोक लग गई थी। इसके बाद अनलॉक में कुछ शादियां हुईं लेकिन इसमें कम लोगों को ही शामिल होने की अनुमति थी।

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर को लेकर लोग जल्दीबाजी में हैं
कोरोना की दूसरी संभावित लहर को देखते हुए लोग जल्दबाजी में है। लक्की कुमार ने बताया कि मेरे परिजन की शादी दो दिसंबर को है। लेकिन कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए कब लॉकडाउन लग जाए, इसका कोई भरोसा नहीं है। लोगों को डर है कि अगर 14 दिसंबर तक शादी नहीं हुई और फिर लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ता है।

खरीदारी के लिए नेपाली नागरिक भी आ रहे हैं

नेपाली नागरिक भी जयनगर, लदनियां और बासोपट्टी बाजार पहुंचकर विवाह से संबंधित सामान की खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। कोरोना को लेकर बॉर्डर सील है। दोनों देशों के नागरिकों के आने-जाने पर रोक है। लेकिन खुली सीमा होने के कारण नेपाली नागरिक खेतों के रास्ते से या अन्य रास्ते से बॉर्डर पार कर भारतीय क्षेत्रों में प्रवेश कर जाते है। वहीं, खरीदारी कर शाम होते होते ही बॉर्डर पार कर जाते हैं।

शादी विवाह को लेकर अभी तक कोई नई गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं की गई है। वहीं, विवाह समारोह के आयोजन को लेकर कोई पत्र भी विभाग से प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है। लेकिन शादी-विवाह के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने पर सख्ती से कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बेबी कुमारी, एसडीएम

