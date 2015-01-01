पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव का परिणाम:खजाैली विधानसभा सीट पर भाजपा ने जमाया कब्जा, अरुण शंकर प्रसाद ने सीताराम काे हराया

जयनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक-दूसरे काे अबीर-गुलाल लगाकर दी बधाई

भाजपा के अरुण शंकर प्रसाद ने खजौली विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जीत हासिल की है। उन्होंने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी राजद के सीताराम यादव को शिकस्त दी है। अरुण शंकर प्रसाद की बड़ी जीत की खबर आते ही जयनगर बॉर्डर क्षेत्र में रहने वाले लाेग जश्न मनाने लगे। एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे को रंग-अबीर लगाकर जीत की शुभकामनाएं दी। विभिन्न दलों के कार्यकर्ता विस चुनाव का परिणाम जानने के लिए सुबह से ही उत्सुक दिखे।  सुबह से ही लोग पल-पल का परिणाम जानने के लिए टीवी से चिपक गए।

इतना ही नहीं परिणाम जानने के लिए लोग अपने मोबाइल से भी चिपके रहे। अधिकतर एग्जिट पोल को फेल होते देख लोगों ने कहा कि बिहार की जनता अब किसी के झांसे में आने वाले नहीं है। मतदाता चुपके से अपने अनुसार मतदान करती है। इसलिए अधिकतर एग्जिट पोल गलत साबित हो गए। भाजपा के अरुण शंकर प्रसाद की जीत की खुशी में शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण इलाकों तक जश्न का माहौल रहा। कई जगहों पर लोगों ने एक-दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाई।  भाजपा के अरुण शंकर प्रसाद ने 2010 में भी राजद प्रत्याशी को हराकर जीत दर्ज की थी। जीत पर भाजपा के अमरेश झा, आनंद पूर्वे, जदयू के राज कुमार सिंह, कैलाश पासवान, चन्द्रवीर सिंह, उद्धव कुंवर, प्रमिला पूर्वे, राज कुमार साह, अरविंद तिवारी, संतोष कुमार साह, पवन कुमार सिंह, विनय कुमार सिंह, रमेश झा, लक्ष्मीकांत झा, राजवंशी पासवान, रंजीत पसवासन, सुधीर गुप्ता, हरिश्चंद्र शर्मा, अनिल सिंह समेत कई लाेगाें ने अरुण शंकर प्रसाद को बधाइयां दी। निवर्तमान विधायक अरुण शंकर प्रसाद ने जीत का पूरा श्रेय खजौली विधान सभा क्षेत्र के लोगों को देते हुए कहा की मेरी प्रथम प्राथमिकता क्षेत्र के कोने-कोने में व हर सेक्टर का विकास करना है।

भावना झा की हार देखकर महागठबंधन में मायूसी का माहौल

बेनीपट्टी| बेनीपट्टी के इंदिरा चौक स्थित युगेश्वर झा प्रखंड सह अनुमंडल कांग्रेस कार्यालय में बैठे समर्थकों के बीच महागठबंधन समर्थित कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी निवर्तमान विधायक भावना झा के 20 हजार वोट के अधिक के अंतर से एनडीए समर्थित भाजपा प्रत्याशी विनोद नारायण झा से पीछे रहने के कारण मायूसी का माहौल बना रहा। वैसे तो महागठबंधन के समर्थकों में मतगणना शुरू होने के साथ ही विनोद नारायण झा की बढ़त के कारण मायूसी छानी शुरू हो गई। लेकिन, जैसे-जैसे विनोद नारायण झा के मतों के बढ़त का अंतर भावना झा से अधिक होता गया वैसे-वैसे महागठबंधन के समर्थकों में मायूसी का भाव बढ़ता गया।

कांग्रेस कार्यालय में बैठे महागठबंधन के समर्थक अपने प्रत्याशी की हार होता देख मायूस नजर आ रहे थे। कोई कुछ बोलना नहीं चाहते थे। पूछने पर कई समर्थकों ने बताया कि चुनाव में एक जीतता है और दूसरा हारता है। मतदाताओं ने जिन्हें अधिक मत दिया वो जीत रहे हैं। फिर भी जिनके समर्थन में जो काम करते हैं या समर्थक रहते हैं उनकी अगर हार हो रही तो फिर उन समर्थकों में मायूसी व दुख का माहौल बनना कोई बड़ी बात नहीं है।

