आरोप:उत्पाद पदाधिकारी पर हमला के मामले में केस, पिता-बेटे को जेल

जयनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मारपीट, गाली गलौज करने, हथियार छीनने व सरकारी कार्य में बाधा डालने का आरोप

थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत पांडु के समीप सोमवार की शाम शराब कारोबारियों द्वारा उत्पाद विभाग के पदाधिकारी व होमगार्ड जवानों पर हमले के मामले में विभाग के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक मिथिलेश कुमार के आवेदन पर मरकच्चो थाना क्षेत्र के कुशाहन निवासी वीरेंद्र यादव और उनके पिता कन्हाई लाल यादव पर मारपीट, गाली गलौज करने, हथियार छीनने व सरकारी कार्य में बाधा उत्पन्न करने को लेकर मामला दर्ज कराया गया है। पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार पिता-पुत्र को जेल भेज दिया है। आवेदन में कहा गया है कि सोमवार की शाम कोडरमा अंचल के अवर निरीक्षक ओमप्रकाश होमगार्ड जवानों के साथ छापामारी में मरकच्चो गए थे। थाना के सहयोग से मरकच्चो थाना अंतर्गत विभिन्न स्थानों में छापेमारी की गई। लौटने के दौरान रास्ते में तैतरॉन के समीप एक होटल में छापामारी की गई। होटल से लगभग 30 लीटर अवैध महुआ जुलाई शराब जब्त करते हुए होटल संचालक कन्हाई लाल यादव को गिरफ्तार कर किया गया। इसके बाद छापामारी दल कोडरमा कोडरमा आ रहा था।

इसी क्रम में कन्हाई लाल यादव के पुत्र वीरेंद्र यादव ने 20-25 ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से पांडू के समीप छापामारी दल में शामिल वाहन को रुकवा कर अंचल निरीक्षक ओमप्रकाश के साथ गाली गलौज करते हुए कॉलर पकड़कर गाड़ी से नीचे उतारकर गला दबाकर जान मारने का प्रयास किया। इस दौरान उनके सीने में गंभीर चोट आने से वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। वहीं छापामारी दल में शामिल होमगार्ड रंजीत कुमार सिंह के साथ भी लाठी से मारपीट की गई, जिससे उनके हाथ में भी गंभीर चोट आ गई। वाहन को भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। दूसरी ओर डीएसपी संजय कुमार नेतृत्व में सरमाटांड में की गई छापामारी के दौरान अवैध महुआ व अंग्रेजी शराब बिक्री करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार योगियाटील्हा निवासी बबुनी यादव 45 वर्ष तथा सरमाटांड निवासी संटू राणा को भी मामला दर्ज करते हुए ने जेल भेज दिया।

