पंचायत चुनाव:समय से मतदाता सूची से संबंधित कार्यों काे पूरा करें अधिकारी व कर्मी : बीडीओ

  पंचायत चुनाव काे लेकर बीडीओ ने बीएलओ के साथ की बैठक, दिए निर्देश

बुधवार को आगामी पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर प्रखंड कार्यालय स्थित सामुदायिक भवन में मतदाता सूची के पुनरीक्षण को लेकर बीडीओ चन्द्रकान्ता ने बीएलओ के साथ बैठक की। बैठक के दौरान उन्होंने कहा की यदि विधानसभा चुनाव की सूचियों में मतदाता का नाम नहीं है और पंचायत चुनाव की सूची में है तो समझा जाए कि मतदाता फर्जी है।

ऐसे मतदाता का नाम सूची में शामिल न करें। सूची में केवल उन्हीं के नाम को बढ़ाएं जो क्षेत्र में रहते हैं। जिन लड़कियों की उम्र 18 वर्ष हो चुकी है उनके नाम को मतदाता सूची में शामिल करें। साथ ही जिनकी शादी हो गई है, उनके नाम विलोपित किए जाएं।

बीडीओ ने कहा कि आगामी पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। कोविड-19 के प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए मतदाता सूची का विखंडन, मतदाता सूची की तैयारी व प्रकाशन, मतदाता सूची में संशोधन आदि पर विस्तारपूर्वक चर्चा की गई। साथ ही समय से काम को पूरा करने को कहा गया।

