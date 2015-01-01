पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आवेदन:धर्मांतरण मामले में एक को भेजा जेल

जयनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आवेदन में कार्तिक दास ने कहा है कि वे कोलकाता में मजदूरी का काम करता था

धर्मांतरण के‌ लिए दबाव बनाने तथा जान से मारने की धमकी देने के आरोप में जयनगर पुलिस ने एक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। गिरफ्तार आरोपी की पहचान तेतरोन पंचायत के अंबाडी निवासी भरत दास के रूप में की गई है। इस मामले में स्थानीय हरिजन मोहल्ला निवासी कार्तिक दास ने थाने में आवेदन देकर भरत दास पर धर्मांतरण के लिए दबाव बनाए जाने तथा जान से मारने की धमकी देने को लेकर मामला दर्ज कराया है। आवेदन में कार्तिक दास ने कहा है कि वे कोलकाता में मजदूरी का काम करता था। उनकी पत्नी रूमा देवी के कहने पर वे 6 माह पूर्व अपने घर जयनगर आया तो उन्हें पता चला कि उनकी पत्नी रूमा देवी एवं उनके पुत्र सूरज रविदास को तेतरोन निवासी भरत दास ने बहकाकर एवं प्रलोभन देकर ईसाई धर्म में परिवर्तित करवा दिया है तथा उसपर भी ईसाई धर्म अपनाने के लिए दबाव बना रहा है।

गुरुवार को शाम करीब 4:00 बजे भरत दास अपने घर तेतरोन में पंडाल बनाकर तथा अपने बड़े हॉल में भंडारा एवं प्रार्थना सभा का आयोजन कर रहा था। उसी समय मुझे वहां बुलाकर भरत दास जबरन ईसाई धर्म अपनाने के लिए दबाव बना रहा था। उसके इंकार करने पर उसके साथ धक्का-मुक्की एवं गाली गलौज करते हुए जान मारने की धमकी देने लगा और बोला कि तुम्हारा सब परिवार ईसाई धर्म को अपना लिया है तो तुमको क्या समस्या है। कार्तिक दास किसी तरह वहां से जान बचाकर भागा और जयनगर थाना पहुंचकर पुलिस से गुहार लगाई। इधर थाना प्रभारी अब्दुल्ला खान ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए भरत दास को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। थाना प्रभारी अब्दुल्ला खान ने बताया कि पूर्व में 6 फरवरी 2020 को भरत दास पर सत्संग के बहाने लोगों को बहला-फुसलाकर ईसाई धर्म में धर्मांतरण करने के आरोप में दो अलग-अलग मामला दर्ज हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें