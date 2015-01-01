पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:क्राइम पर कंट्रोल के लिए बीट प्रणाली के तहत पुलिस करेगी काम : एसपी

जयनगर12 घंटे पहले
  • काम में किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही अब बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी

क्राइम पर पूरी तरह कंट्रोल पाने के लिए पुलिस अब बीट प्रणाली के तहत कार्य करेगी। मधुबनी एसपी डॉ. सत्य प्रकाश ने ये बात कही। एसपी ने सोमवार की रात 8 बजे अनुमंडल के सभी थानाध्यक्षों के साथ थाना में क्राइम मीटिंग की। क्राइम पर कंट्रोल एवं शराब तस्करों पर शिकंजा कसने का टिप्स भी दिया।

एसपी ने कहा पुलिस अब बीट प्रणाली के तहत कार्य करेगी। इसके लिए सिपाही एवं अधिकारी की टीम बनायी जाएगी जिसका मुख्य दायित्व होगा चोरी एवं गृहभेदन जैसी घटनाओं को रोकना। क्राइम मीटिंग के दौरान एसपी ने थानाध्यक्षों को कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिया और कहा किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नही की जाएगी। मीटिंग के क्रम में एसपी सत्यप्रकाश ने जयनगर अनुमंडल के लदनिया, बासोपट्टी, देवधा व जयनगर थाने की आपराधिक मामले की बारी-बारी से समीक्षा की और निष्पादित किए गए कांडों की जानकारियां लीञ जिन थानाध्यक्षों ने काम के नाम पर सिर्फ खानापूर्ति करने का काम किया था उन्हें एसपी के कोप का भाजन बनना पड़ा है।

मीटिंग के दौरान उन्होंने लंबित कांडों के निष्पादन में तेजी लाने, कुर्की जब्ती वारंट का निष्पादन करने, विभिन्न कांडों के अनुसंधान में तेजी लाने, फरार वारंटियों की प्रतिदिन धड़-पकड़ करने, शराब कारोबारियो और इस धंदे में संलिप्त लोगों को चिह्नित कर त्वरित कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि की पुलिस प्रथम प्राथमिकता क्षेत्र में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखना व लोगों की शिकायत पर जल्द कार्रवाई शुरू कर मामले का निष्पादन करना है। उन्होंने सूचना तंत्र को और मजबूत कर असामाजिक तत्वों एवं सक्रिय अपराधियों पर पैनी नजर बनाये रखने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जेल से जमानत पर छूट कर आये अपराधियो की हर गतिविधियों पर पैनी नजर रखें। गड़बड़ी की आशंका को देखते ही उनके खिलाफ तेजी से कार्रवार करें।

मीटिंग के क्रम में उन्होंने पुलिस अधिकारियों से कहा कि गुंडा पंजी में शामिल अपराधियों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही आर्थिक अपराधों व साइबर क्राइम की घटनाओं पर भी रोक लगाने की सख्त हिदायत पुलिस अधिकारियों को दी। एसपीने सिपाही, एसआई व अन्य कर्मियों को भी आवश्यक निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि असामाजिक तत्व ठंड में चोरी-डकैती जैसी घटनाओं को अंजाम देने के फिराक में रहते है। इसे ध्यान में रखकर कार्यों को अंजाम दे। माैके पर एएसपी शौर्य सुमन, जयनगर थाना प्रभारी संजय कुमार, सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर प्रवीण कुमार, देवधा थाना प्रभारी रमेश चन्द्र शर्मा, लदनिया थाना प्रभारी संतोष सिंह, बासोपट्टी थाना प्रभारी इंदर यादव, एसआई प्रदीप कुमार, एसआई रविन्द्र कुमार, एसआई अर्पणा कुमारी, एसआई सुप्रिया कुमारी समेत अन्य पुलिस कर्मी मौके पर मौजूदे थे।

