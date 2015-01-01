पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना ने उत्सव काे किया लाॅक:कार्तिक पूर्णिमा मेले के अायाेजन पर लगी राेक, बाॅर्डर सील रहने के कारण नेपाल से भी नहीं अा पाएंगे श्रद्धालु

जयनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर दाे लाख श्रद्धालु कमला नदी में लगाते हैं अास्था की डुबकी

कोरोना को लेकर इस बार प्रसिद्ध कार्तिक पूर्णिमा मेला पर ग्रहण लग गया है। 30 नवंबर को कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर मेला का आयोजन होना था लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं हो पासगा। वहीं, इसी दिन साल का आखरी चंद्रग्रहण भी है। सिख धर्म के संस्थापक गुरु नानक जी की 551वीं जयंती भी सोमवार काे ही है। इसलिए कार्तिक पूर्णिमा का एक विशेष महत्व हो जाता है। जानकारों का कहना है कि इसकी कोई प्रमाणिकता नहीं है कि जयनगर में इस मेले का आयोजन कब से हो रहा है लेकिन यह मान्यता है कि कमला जब से नेपाल से निकलकर जयनगर से होते बिहार में प्रवेश कर रही है, तब से ही यहां प्रसिद्ध कार्तिक पूर्णिमा का मेला लगता आ रहा है। शास्त्रों के अनुसार कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान का विशेष महत्व है।

कहा गया है कि कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के दिन पवित्र नदी में स्नान करने से मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है। कार्तिक मास स्नान की शुरुआत शरद पूर्णिमा से होती है और इसका समापन कार्तिक पूर्णिमा को होता है। इस बार कार्तिक पूर्णिमा का आरंभ 29 नवंबर की रात 12 बजकर 47 से है और समापन 30 नवंबर रात 2 बजकर 59 मिनट बजे है। सिर्फ छः दिन शेष बचे है लेकिन कोरोना को लेकर कार्तिक पूर्णिमा मेला की चमक-दमक नहीं दिखाई दे रही है। पहले एक सप्ताह पूर्व से ही कमला नदी के घाटों की साफ-सफाई का काम शुरू हो जाया करता था।

2019 में बड़ी संख्या में जुटे थे श्रद्धालु : इस साल घाटों की साफ-सफाई का काम भी नहीं किया गया है

मिथिलांचल में छाेटी गंगा के नाम से जानी जाती है कमला

दो लाख से अधिक श्रद्धालु जयनगर में कमला नदी में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर आस्था की डुबकी लगाते हैं। भारत-नेपाल बॉर्डर से मात्र एक किमी की दूरी पर कमला जयनगर होते हुए बिहार में प्रवेश करती है। मिथिलांचल में इसे छोटी गंगा के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। विशेष अनुष्ठान पर नेपाल के श्रद्धालु कमला नदी में स्नान करने आते रहते हैं। लेकिन कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर स्नान करने के लिए पड़ोसी देश नेपाल से हजारों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु जयनगर पहुंचते है। कोरोना को लेकर बॉर्डर सील है। इसलिए इस बार नेपाल के श्रद्धालु स्नान करने के लिए नहीं आ पाएंगे।

शिलानाथ में तीन दिवसीय भव्य मेला का हाेता था आयोजन

कमला ब्रिज घाट से करीब चार किमी दक्षिण शिलानाथ में प्रसिद्ध व भव्य कार्तिक पूर्णिमा मेला का आयोजन होता था। तीन दिनों तक चलने वाले इस मेले में भारी संख्या में श्रद्धालु भाग लेते थे। मेला स्थल से थोड़ी दूरी पर विराजमान अंकुरित शिवलिंग की पूजा करना श्रद्धालु नहीं भूलते हैं। वैसे कोरोना को लेकर इस बार प्रशासन ने मेला के आयोजन पर रोक लगा दी है। एसडीएम बेबी कुमारी और एसडीपीओ डॉ. शौर्य सुमन ने बताया कि कार्तिक पूर्णिमा मेला को लेकर अभी तक कोई गाइडलाइन नहीं आया है। वैसे ठंड में कोरोना के संभावित पिक को देखते हुए मेला के आयोजन पर रोक रहेगा।

