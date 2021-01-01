पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:जयनगर और भागलपुर के बीच ट्रेन सेवा शुरू की गई

जयनगर42 मिनट पहले
  • इंटरसिटी ट्रेन को हरी झंडी दिखा किया रवाना

जयनगर-भागलपुर इंटरसिटी का परिचालन शुरू हो गया। रात 8:30 बजे रेल अधिकारियों ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर नई ट्रेन को भागलपुर के लिए रवाना किया। ट्रेन अगले दिन सुबह 5:15 बजे भागलपुर पहुंचेगी। ये ट्रेन मुंगेर-बेगूसराय-बरौनी के रास्ते भागलपुर पहुंचेगी। पहली बार जयनगर-भागलपुर के बीच ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू होने से मिथिलांचल सीधे भागलपुर से जुड़ गया। इस ट्रेन के चलने से भागलपुर के अलावा मुंगेर जिले के यात्रियों तथा बॉर्डर के लोगों को काफी सहूलियत मिली है। लोग व्यापारिक दृष्टिकोण से भी इसे अच्छा मान रहे हैं।

अभी यह स्पेशल ट्रेन के रूप में चलेगी। भागलपुर जंक्शन से यह ट्रेन हर दिन सुबह 7.50 बजे खुलेगी जो शाम में 4 बजकर 5 मिनट पर जयनगर पहुंचेगी। बता दें कि जयनगर व भागलपुर के बीच करीब 272 किमी दूरी तय करने में इस ट्रेन को सिर्फ छह घंटे पांच मिनट का समय लगेगा। 16 कोच वाले जयनगर-भागलपुर इंटरसिटी के परिचालन को लेकर रेलवे के वरीय अधिकारी ने नवंबर 2020 में ही हरी झंडी दे दी थी। ट्रेन काे रवाना करने के वक्त स्टेशन अधीक्षक राजेश मोहन मलिक, सीडब्लूएस राम कुमार राय, स्टेशन मास्टर मंगल यादव, स्टेशन मास्टर संजीव शिवम झा, जीआरपी प्रभारी मो. मुजम्मिल, आरपीएफ प्रभारी नागेंद्र सिंह अादि मौजूद थे।

