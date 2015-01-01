पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब सतर्क हाेना हाेगा:ट्रेन और बसाें को नियमित रूप से नहीं किया जा रहा सेनेटाइज, लाेगाें की जांच भी नहीं हाे रही है

जयनगर3 घंटे पहले
जयनगर स्टेशन पर खड़ी स्वतंत्रा सेनानी एक्सप्रेस।
  • दीपावली और छठ के दाैरान दिल्ली से 5000 लोग घर लाैटे हैं , संक्रमण फैलने की है आशंका

एक बार फिर कोरोना के कारण जयनगर बॉर्डर क्षेत्र में डर का माहौल है। प्रति दिन दिल्ली से चलकर दो बसें जयनगर आती है जिनमें से एक बस अशोक ट्रेवल्स हाई स्कूल के नजदीक से और दूसरी दीपक राज बस, बस स्टैंड से दिल्ली के लिए खुलती है।

विशेष सूत्रों ने बताया कि विगत 10 दिनों में दिल्ली से 5 हजार से अधिक लोग दिवाली, छठ व कार्तिक पूर्णिमा को लेकर बस व ट्रेन के माध्यम से अपने घर पहुंचे हैं। इनमें से अधिकतर लोग बिना कोरोना जांच करवाए ही अपने परिजनों के साथ रह रहे हैं और शहर में भम्रण कर किराना से लेकर कपड़ा व अन्य सामान की खुलकर खरीदारी भी की है।

जबकि शहर में 95 फीसदी से अधिक लोग बिना मास्क के ही दिखाई दे रहे हैं। छठ घाटों पर भी दिल्ली से आए लोग बिना मास्क के ही दिखे। कमला ब्रिज से लेकर कोरहिया घाट तक करीब 8 किमी तक में हो रही छठ पूजा में करीब एक हजार से अधिक श्रद्धालु वैसे थे जो दिल्ली से आए थे। दिवाली व छठ को लेकर कितने लोग दिल्ली से जयनगर पहुंचे है, इसका डेटा प्रशासन के पास नहीं है।

इस कोरोना काल में भी सब कुछ राम भरोसे भी चल रहा है। लोगों की थोड़ी सी लापरवाही अब भारी पड़ सकती है। वहीं, दूसरी ओर दिल्ली से आने वाली बसों में सवार यात्रियों की न ही कोरोना जांच की जा रही है और न ही बस को सही ढंग से नियमित रूप से सेनेटाइज किया जा रहा है। यह लापरवाही लोगों को खतरे में डाल सकती है।

प्रशासन के लापरवाह बने रहने के कारण बॉर्डर क्षेत्र के लोगों में बढ़ रहा है आक्रोश

यदि जयनगर बॉर्डर पुनः कोरोना से प्रभावित होता है तो इसका जिम्मेदार प्रशासन भी हो सकता है और इससे इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। उधर सुपर फास्ट स्वतंत्रता सेनानी (02562) प्रति दिन दिल्ली से चलकर शाम करीब 7:15 बजे जयनगर पहुंचती है।

अब स्टेशन पर भी दिल्ली व अन्य महानगरों से आने वाले यात्रियों की कोरोना संबंधी किसी भी प्रकार की जांच नहीं की जा रही है। इस स्थिति में कैसे पता चलेगा कि दिल्ली से आए यात्री में कौन कोरोना पॉजिटिव है या कॉन निगेटिव है। ट्रेनों को भी सही ढंग से सेनेटाइज नहीं किया जा रहा है। रेल प्रशासन व स्थानीय प्रशासन की लापरवाही व उदासीनता के कारण बॉर्डर के लोगों में इनके प्रति काफी आक्रोश देखा जा रहा है।

10 दिनों में मात्र 15 सौ लोगों की जांच की गई डीएस ने कहा- 6 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है

10 दिनों में जहां 5 हजार से अधिक लोग दिल्ली से आए हैं तो वहीं 10 दिनों में मात्र 12 से 15 सौ लोगों की ही अस्पताल में कोरोना जांच हुई है। इसमें से अधिकतर ग्रामीण इलाके के हैं। अस्पताल के डीएस डॉ. कुमार रोनित ने बताया की 10 दिनों में 12 सौ से 1500 लोगों की कोरोना जांच हुई है जिसमें 6 नए कोरोना केस सामने आए हैं।

स्टेशन अधीक्षक राजेश मोहन मलिक व सीडब्लूएस राम कुमार राय ने बताया कि दिल्ली व अन्य महानगरों से आने वाली ट्रेनें में सवार व्यक्तियों की अब जयनगर में कोरोना जांच नहीं की जा रही है। वरीय अधिकारी के द्वारा कोई निर्देश नहीं दिया गया है।

वहीं, एसडीएम बेबी कुमारी ने बताया कि मामले को गंभीरता से लिया जाएगा और उचित कदम उठाया जाएगा। कोरोना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने पर सख्ती से कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

