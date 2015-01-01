पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:जयनगर में बाइक की टक्कर से युवक की मौत, पैदल जा रहा था घर

जयनगर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अलग-अलग सड़क दुर्घटना में दो की मौत, दो घायल

थानान्तर्गत कोडरमा- कोवार मुख्य मार्ग पर पेठियाबागी के कटलाही नदी के समीप मोटरसाइकिल के धक्के से पैदल जा रहे युवक की मौत हो गई। जबकि मोटरसाइकिल चालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना मंगलवार की देर रात की है। मृतक की पहचान पेठियाबागी निवासी सुरेश ठाकुर 35 वर्ष के रूप में हुई। घायल युवक की पहचान कटहाडीह निवासी फिरोज खान(30) के रूप में हुई। जानकारी अनुसार फिरोज खान अपने पल्सर मोटरसाइकिल से पिपचो की ओर से घर कटहाडीह जा रहा था। इसी बीच कटलाही नदी के समीप पैदल अपने घर आ रहा सुरेश ठाकुर को पल्सर ने टक्कर मार दिया। जिससे सुरेश ठाकुर लगभग 10 मीटर दूरी पर सडक के किनारे जाकर गिरा पडा।

और गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। वहीं मोटरसाइकिल चालक भी गिरने से बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। घटना के बाद आसपास के लोग तत्काल दोनो को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र इलाज के लिए ले गए जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सुरेश ठाकुर तथा फिरोज खान की स्थिति गंभीर देखते हुए उसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए कोडरमा सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। जहां रास्ते में ही सुरेश ठाकुर की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद पुलिस ने सुरेश को पोस्टमार्टम कर उसे परिजनों को सौंप दिया। सुरेश ठाकुर का परिवार काफी गरीब था। अब उनकी पत्नी व बच्चों का कोई सहारा नहीं रह गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें