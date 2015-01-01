पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महावीरी झंडा महोत्सव:दोघड़ा से 101 फीट ऊंचा झंडा का निकला जुलूस

जाले3 घंटे पहले
दोघड़ा गांव से निकाला गया 101 फीट ऊंचा झंडा जुलूस।
  • लतराहा का झंडा 95 फीट ऊंचा था, गाजे-बाजे के साथ 4 झंडे के जुलूस का लोगों ने किया स्वागत

दोघड़ा बाजार में रविवार को 54वां महावीरी झंडोत्सव हर्षोल्लास पूर्वक मनाया गया। परंपरा के अनुसार दोघड़ा पुरानी बाजार स्थित झंडा मिलान स्थल पर चार विभिन्न गांव से गगनचुंबी महावीरी झंडे को लेकर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ पहुंची। इसमें सर्वप्रथम लतराहा गांव का 95 फीट ऊंचा गगनचुंबी झंडा गाजे-बाजे एवं सैकडों की संख्या में शामिल महिला व पुरुषों के जुलूस के साथ संजय महतो की अध्यक्षता में झंडास्थल पर पहुंचा।

इसके बाद दोघरा गांव का 101 फीट ऊंचा झंडा उपमुखिया नागेन्द्र यादव की अध्यक्षता में जनसैलाब के साथ आते देख स्वागत करने के लिए स्थानीय विषहर चौक पर जाकर लतराहा का जुलूस ने जोशीले अंदाज़ में अपने करतबों का प्रदर्शन कर अभिवादन किया।

इसके बाद दोनों झंडा के जुलूस ने सीतामढ़ी जिला के बोखरा प्रखंड एवं नानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के सौरिया गांव से रामसेवक मंडल की अध्यक्षता में पहुंची। झंडा व जुलूस का अभिवादन कर सम्मान पूर्वक पूजन स्थल तक लाया गया। सबसे अंत में नगरडीह गांव का झंडा लगभग 3 बजे पच्चू साह की अध्यक्षता में विषहर चौक पहुंचा। जहां पूर्व से पहुंचे तीनों जुलूस पूजन स्थल पर चौथे झंडे को भी जोशीले अंदाज़ में लाया गया।चारों गांव से पहुंची़ सभी जुलूस का प्रतिनिधित्व झंडा समिति के अलग-अलग अध्यक्षों के नेतृत्व में सैकडों सदस्यों ने किया।

झंडोत्सव और मेला का लुत्फ उठाने के लिए लगभग 40000 की संख्या में महिला व पुरुष का जनसैलाब राढी चौक, दोघरा बाजार, लतराहा व उसके इर्द-गिर्द जमी रही। गगनचुंबी झूला, ब्रेक डांस सहित मनोरंजक कार्यक्रमों व प्रदर्शन पर लोगों का हुजूम उमड़ता रहा।

झंडोत्सव स्थित पूजन स्थल के आसपास 300 से अधिक छोटी-बड़ी दुकानें लोगों के भीड़ से पटी रही। गौरतलब है कि जिले के विभिन्न पंचायतों के अलावे सीतामढ़ी और मधुबनी जिला के हजारों लोग हर वर्ष यहां झंडोत्सव में शामिल हुआ करते हैं।

इस वर्ष भी लगभग पचास हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने एक साथ स्थापित चारों झंडा का पूजा-अर्चना किया। मेला में युवक व युवतियों की टोली द्वारा अलग-अलग झड़ी नृत्य का प्रदर्शन किया जाता रहा। एक और जहां युवकों द्वारा किए जा रहे हैं पारंपरिक हथियारों से करतबों का प्रदर्शन आकर्षण का केन्द्र बना रहा, वही युवतियों द्वारा किए जा रहे झड़ी नृत्य पर भी लोगों की नजर टिका रही। मौके पर मंत्री जीवेश कुमार, सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि अपने समर्थकों के साथ दर्शन करने पहुंचे।

वहीं बीडीओ जाले राजेश कुमार, सीओ जाले अनिल कुमार मिश्रा, थाना अध्यक्ष जाले दिलीप कुमार पाठक, सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर कमतौल बसंत कुमार झा, मनरेगा के कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी रजनीश कुमार, जाले प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी देवेंद्र ठाकुर, कमतौल थाना अध्यक्ष सरवर आलम, नानपुर थानाध्यक्ष, प्रमुख फुलो बैठा, काजी बहरा के मुखिया महेश प्रसाद, राढी दक्षिणी के मुखिया डॉ राघवेंद्र प्रसाद, राढी पश्चिमी के समाजसेवी सुबोध साह सहित सैकड़ों जनप्रतिनिधि व गणमान्य लोग विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में जुटे रहे।

4 घंटे तक बाधित रहा आवागमन, बिजली भी गायब रही

झंडोत्सव को लेकर सुबह 2:00 बजे से लेकर शाम 6:00 बजे तक जाले भरवाड़ा मुख्य सड़क पर दोघरा में यातायात बाधित रही। चार अलग-अलग पंचायतों से झंडा जुलूस के साथ पहुंचे श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ से 4 घंटे यातायात पूर्णतया ठप रही। यात्रियों को वैकल्पिक सड़कों का उपयोग कर अपने मंजिल की ओर बढ़ना पड़ा।

इधर जोगियारा में सुखाई पोखर पर और पकटोला में 11केवी का जंपर हटाकर बिजली की सेवा देर शाम तक बाधित रखी गई। इससे क्षेत्र के पकटोला, राढी, महदई चौक, सौरिया, दोघरा सहित लतराहा गांव के लगभग 3000 से अधिक उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली की सुविधा नहीं मिल सकी। जेई ने बताया कि झंडोत्सव के दौरान सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखते हुए बिजली काटी गई थी।

आपसी सद्भावना और भाईचारे का है मिसाल

पांच दशक से हर साल आयोजित हो रहे महावीरी झंडोत्सव अपने भव्य आयोजन, गगनचुंबी झंडे के साथ ही अलग-अलग समुदायों के लोगों के बीच की आपसी सद्भावना और भाईचारे का मिसाल भी माना जाता है।

