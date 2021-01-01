पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोलीबारी:मुखिया पति पर जानलेवा हमला मारपीट व गोलीबारी में 3 घायल

जाले2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड की जाले उत्तरी पंचायत की मुखिया शमां परवीन के पति मोहम्मद ताज पर मंगलवार की देर शाम 20- 25 की संख्या में मिर्जापुर के युवकों ने हमला बोल दिया। मुखिया पति मोहम्मद ताज ने बताया कि मंगलवार की शाम 5.30 बजे वे पिठरिया खुर्द स्थित अपनी तोड़ी की फसल को देखने अपने परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ खेत पर पहुंचे थे। उनके साथ उनकी मां हुस्ना खातून, भाई की पत्नी जुगनू और बेटा प्रिंस भी मौजूद थे। सभी खेत के बोर्डिंग के पास बैठकर अपने पारिवारिक मसले पर गपशप कर रहे थे। अचानक मिर्जापुर निवासी असादुल्लाह, सुल्तान, इमरोज सहित कई अज्ञात युवाओं ने आकर घेर लिया। पहले महिला के साथ मुखिया पति की तस्वीर खींची फिर वीडियो बनाकर फेसबुक पर डाला।

जब मुखिया पति ने महिला को अपने परिवार की सदस्य बताकर वीडियोग्राफी व फोटोग्राफी का विरोध किया तब युवाओं ने हमला बोल दिया। उन्होंने इसकी सूचना अपने परिवार वालों को दी। सूचना मिलते ही आनन-फानन में परिवार व आस पड़ोस के कुछ लोग घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। वहां दोनों पक्ष में झड़प चलती रही। इसी क्रम में किसी ने दो राउंड फायरिंग की। इसमें से एक गोली पिठरिया खुर्द निवासी 55 वर्षीय अनवर के हाथ में वहीं दूसरी गोली अफजल उर्फ फूलबाबू के पैर में जा लगी। अफजल अनवर का पुत्र है। इधर, बीच-बचाव करने में 19 वर्षीय आरजू का भी सिर फट गया। अंधेरा में कुछ पता नहीं चल सका कि गोली किसने चलाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser