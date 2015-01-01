पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रवाद को किया सपोर्ट:जनता ने विकास देखकर दिया वोट जाले में राष्ट्रवाद को किया सपोर्ट

जालेएक घंटा पहले
जाले से राजग प्रत्याशी जीवेश कुमार ने दूसरी बार जीत दर्ज dh( चुनाव परिणाम के अनुसार जीवेश कुमार ने मशकूर अहमद उस्मानी को 21796 वोट से हरा दिया और विधायक बन गए। हालांंकि महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मशकूर अहमद उस्मानी ने भी जीत दर्ज करने के लिए भरपुर प्रयास किया पर असफल रहे। इलाके में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के हार का मुख्य कारण प्रत्याशी का विवादास्पद अतीत माना जा रहा है। कांग्रेस का टिकट लेकर आए मशकूर उस्मानी को पूर्व विधायक ॠषि मिश्रा ने उन्हें जिन्ना प्रेमी बताकर भाजपा को एक नया मुद्दा दे दिया था। यह भी कांग्रेस की हार का एक मुख्य कारण माना जा रहा है। शुरू से ही जाले कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने बाहरी उम्मीदवार को नकार दिया था, पर विवश होकर सभी चुप थे।

इसे दूसरा कारण बताया जा रहा है। जीवेश कुमार राष्ट्रवाद बनाम जिन्ना वाद कार्ड खेलकर नाराज मतदाताओं को अपने पक्ष में करने में सफल रहे इधर, भाजपा के विधायक जीवेश कुमार राष्ट्रवाद बनाम जिन्ना वाद कार्ड खेलकर नाराज मतदाताओं को अपने पक्ष में करने में सफल रहे। क्षेत्र के प्रबुद्ध लोगों की माने तो इस चुनाव में मौजूदा सरकार के कार्यों से संतुष्ट महिलाओं ने जमकर वोटिंग की है। सभी वर्ग की महिलाओं ने मौजूदा सरकार व प्रतिनिधि के लिए वोटिंग की है। इसी के बदौलत जीवेश कुमार दुबारा विधायक चुने गए है। गौरतलब है कि विधायक ने अपने पिछले पंचवर्षीय कार्यकाल में क्षेत्र के हर कोने तक विकास की लहर को दौराया था। जाले में अब तक अपने पंचवर्षीय कार्यकाल में सबसे अधिक सड़क निर्माण करने वाले विधायक जीवेश कुमार ने विभिन्न पंचायतों में स्ट्रीट लाइट, नालों का निर्माण, विभिन्न भवनों का निर्माण, तालाब के घाटों का निर्माण, ब्लड बैंक की स्थापना के अलावा अस्पताल व दरभंगा जिला का पहला आईटी भवन जाले में बनवाने का काम कर चुके हैं।

