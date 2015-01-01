पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ओवरब्रिज में बस ने मारी टक्कर, 5 यात्री हुए घायल, चल रहा है इलाज

झंझारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • झंझारपुर के मोहना जीरोमाइल पर एनएच-57 पर हुआ हादसा

झंझारपुर के मोहना जीरो माइल के पास एन एच 57 पर सामान और यात्री से भरे बस अनियंत्रित होकर फुट ओवरब्रिज से टकरा गई है। जिसमें 11 यात्रियों में पांच यात्री गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। जहां सभी घायलों को मोहना चौक के ओटो चालक संजीत कुमार ने सभी घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां सभी घायलों का इलाज झंंझारपुर अनुमंडल अस्पताल में चल रहा है। अन्य घायल लोग मामूली चोटिल होने के कारण दूसरे सवारी अपने गंतव्य स्थान पर घटना स्थल से निकल चुका है।

घायलों में मुजफ्फरपुर के चांद कवाडी देवरिया कोठी के हनीफ खां के 52 वर्षीय मोसलीम खां, मोतिहारी के कल्याणपुर चकिया गांव निवासी मो शरीफ आलम,के 19 वर्षीय पुत्र कैश आलम, मुजफ्फरपुर के मैदापुर गांव निवासी निर्गुण राम के 55 वर्षीय पुत्र सकलदीप राम, मोतिहारी के अनोतर राम के 24 वर्षीय पुत्र मुन्ना कुमार और सीतामढ़ी के रूनीसैदपुर के सिरखरिया गांव निवासी रामनरेश राय के पुत्र 30 वर्षीय सुनील राय शामिल है। वहीं झंंझारपुर थाना के संध्या गश्ती में निकले एएसआई रेणु देवी , जिप्सी चालक मो जमाल और तीन होमगार्ड के जवान भी घायल हो गए हैं।

