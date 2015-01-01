पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग के संवेदकों ने नियम के विरुद्ध कार्य करने का लगाया आरोप

झंझारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कार्यपालक अभियंता के खिलाफ आक्रोशितों द्वारा जाेरदार नारेबाजी की गई

ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग झंझारपुर प्रमंडल के संवेदको का आक्रोश बुधवार को विभाग के काऊ पर फूटा। विभाग से जुड़कर काम करने वाले कई संवेदक प्रमंडलीय कार्यालय पहुंचकर अपने आक्रोश व्यक्त किया। कार्यपालक अभियंता रघुनंदन विश्वास के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

उन पर कार्यलय से गायब रहने और नियम संगत काम नहीं करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कार्यालय बंद करने की भी बात कही। कार्यालय में मौजूद विभागीय एसडीओ एवं लेखापाल आशीष कुमार ठाकुर ने संवेदक को समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया।

आक्रोश व्यक्त करने वाले संवेदको में रमन राय, मुकुंद झा, बबलू शर्मा, ललन यादव सहित कई लोगों ने बताया कि जुलाई महीने के 6 तारीख को ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग प्रमंडल द्वारा 24 निविदा प्राप्त करने का अंतिम तिथि निर्धारित किया गया था।

निविदा की वैधता 120 दिनों तक ही रहती है। बिड समाप्त होने की तिथि 5 नवंबर 2020 को थी। इसके लगभग एक माह बाद 16 दिसम्बर को विभाग द्वारा संवेदको को बिड खोलने का पत्र हस्तगत कराया। संवेदकों का कहना था पत्र प्राप्ति से 1 दिन पूर्व ही विभाग ने बिना सूचना के ही, बिना सहमति के निविदा खोलकर उसे डिस्पोजल कर दिया गया।

इन लोगों ने आरोप लगाया कि कार्यपालक अभियंता झंझारपुर कभी आते नहीं है। मधुबनी में ही रहते हैं। जिससे संवेदक का कार्य प्रभावित होता है। इनसे मिलने लोगो को मधुबनी, पटना और फरविशगंज तक जाना पड़ता है। आरोप लगाया कि समय सीमा समाप्ति के बाद पत्र जारी करना और पत्र जारी करने से पहले ही निविदा खोल देना एक गंभीर अपराध है।

