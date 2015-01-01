पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:दो ट्रकाें के बीच टक्कर में चालक और खलासी घायल

झंझारपुर4 घंटे पहले
अनुमंडल के अड़रिया संग्राम पुलिस ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के पिपरौलिया कट के एनएच-57 पर दो ट्रकों की सीधी टक्कर में चालक और खलासी बच निकले। हालांकि एक ट्रक के चालक को चोट लगी है। बताया कि पिपरौलिया के कट एनएच-57 पर दो ट्रक की टक्कर हुई जिसमें आरजे 14, जीडी-9675 नंबर की ट्रक गुजरात से टाइल्स लाद कर पूर्णिया जा रही थी। उसी वक्त पिपरौलिया कट के पास बीआर 11, एस-5097 नंबर का ट्रक पिपरौलिया कट से टर्न ले रहा था। इसी वक्त यह घटना हुई। चालक की पहचान रतन लाल मीणा व रोहितास मीणा के रूप में हुई है।

