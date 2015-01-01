पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:गाइडलाइन का पालन करें लाेग : एसडीओ

झंझारपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा पर स्वच्छता और सुरक्षा को लेकर झंंझारपुर एसडीओ शैलेश कुमार चौधरी और डीएसपी अमित आनंद ने अनुमंडल के सभी थाना के थानाध्यक्षों, बीडीओ और सीओ के साथ अनुमंडल सभागार में बैठक की और कई दिशा-निर्देश जारी किया। बैठक में निर्देश जारी करते हुए एसडीओ ने कहा कि सबसे पहले सरकार के गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक लोग अपने घरों पर छठ पूजा करें। जो तालाब या नदी पर जातें हैं वे मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें। दूसरी ओर नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी से लेकर बीडीओ, सीओ और थानाध्यक्षों को निर्देशित किया गया है कि सुरक्षा और स्वच्छता के लिए अपने थाना क्षेत्र के जनप्रतिनिधियों और गणमान्य बुद्धिजीवियों की बैठक बुलाकर सरकारी गाइडलाइन की जानकारी दें और उसी मुताबिक आगे कार्य किया जाए।

साथ ही उन्होंने स्वास्थ्य विभाग से कहा कि भीड़-भाड़ वाले पोखरा पर स्वास्थ्य टीम का गठन कर वहां 20 और 21 नवंबर को दनकी तैनात कर दी जाए। साथ ही अग्निशमन विभाग के अधिकारियों को भी निर्देशित किया गया है कि वे भी अलर्ट रहें और जहां आवश्यक हो सूचना पर पहुंच जाएं। छठ पूजा के लिए खतरनाक घाटों को भी चिह्नित किया गया। इन घाटों में परतापुर घाट, नवटोलिया घाट, महारानी पोखर, फैटकी कुटी, खैरी कमला नदी, कमला नदी का हरणा और कंदरपी घाट, भैरवस्थान का कुमैर पोखर नरूआर, महिसार पोखर, रैयाम जानू मानू पोखर, नेमुआ आदि पोखरा शामिल है। इन जगहों पर प्राइवेट गोताखोर की व्यस्था करने के लिए सभी सीओ को आवश्यक निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके अलावे एसडीआरएफ की पांच सदस्यीय टीम अनुमंडल हेड क्वार्टर में मौजूद रहेगी। एसडीओ ने सभी को छठ महापर्व के दौरान पूरी तरह से अलर्ट मोड पर रहने को कहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें